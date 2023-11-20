Editorial: No good joke

LAST Friday's magnitude 6.8 quake with Sarangani, Davao Occidental as its epicenter, sent Dabawenyos into a frenzy and worry.

Many say that it was fortunate that the Davao City Government suspended classes at all levels in private and public schools lest it would make all parents agitated and panicky, not to mention the students' possible reaction that would bring more number of injured individuals.

According to news reports, seven deaths were logged based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's (NDRMMC) data.

These deaths are located in different areas namely General Santos City in South Cotabato Province, Glan in Sarangani Province, Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental Province, and Malapatan in Sarangani.

In Davao City, however, no fatalities were recorded according to the Davao City Police Office's monitoring. However, assessment is still ongoing as to the gravity of the impact of the earthquake.

Any disaster that strikes, with or without casualties, that causes emotional disturbance to a large number of people is not good to be a subject of jokes. While no law nor policy regulates jokes in which the subject is a disaster or a calamity that recently struck, morality would dictate us that it is insensitive, bad taste, and uncalled for. Especially if it is stated by an official.

In a report by TIME, Corporal Peter Paul Malangan revealed that a person had been found dead in a mall in General Santos City at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Two people also died in Sarangani province — one in Malapatan and another in Glan -- according to their authorities. However, no further details on the casualties were given.

Additionally, TIME's report said that a General Santos City Police Station 4 official -- Corporal Christopher Laraño -- reported at around 1 a.m. on Saturday that they had two earthquake casualties, a married couple — believed to be an 18-year-old female and a 26-year-old male, who died when a wall collapsed and fell on them.

Thus, when disaster strikes, don't joke about it. Especially if you haven't yet known its severity. Better ask everyone to take care of themselves and call for unity in prayer.

