EducationUSA brings US study opportunities to Mindanao

THE U.S. Embassy officially brought the first-ever EducationUSA University Fair to Davao City, marking its historic debut in Mindanao on May 23, 2026.

Held at the Social Hall of the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Obrero Campus, the event connected Dabawenyo students with representatives from leading American universities, colleges, and educational organizations to explore academic opportunities in the United States.

U.S. Embassy together with Usep in partnership with the Davao City local government, the fair gathered participating institutions including College of Central Florida, Lewis University, Trine University, Middle Tennessee State University, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Rice University, Manhattan University, Saint Louis University, The University of Akron, alongside academic and testing organizations such as IELTS, SAT, Pearson, EducationUSA Philippines, Fulbright Philippines, AFS Intercultural Programs Philippines, and the U.S. Government Alumni Association of Davao.

The event showed EducationUSA’s mission of expanding global educational opportunities for Filipino students while strengthening educational cooperation between the Philippines and the United States.

George Mesthos, U.S. Embassy Deputy Director of Public Engagement, highlighted the significance of bringing the fair to Mindanao for the first time, calling it a historic moment for students in the region.

“Thank you for being part of history as we’re here for the first time holding our fair in Davao City,” Mesthos said as he welcomed students, parents, and educators to the event.

He also thanked USeP President Bonifacio Gabales Jr. and the university community for hosting the fair, describing the partnership as a reflection of strong educational cooperation between the Philippines and the United States. Mesthos likewise acknowledged the support of the Davao City Government and local partners who helped make the event possible.

According to Mesthos, the initiative reflects the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to bringing more educational opportunities closer to students in Mindanao. He shared that the fair is only the beginning, with plans to further expand EducationUSA initiatives and engagements across more parts of Mindanao in the future.

“Our educational cooperation is a living legacy that reflects our shared past and challenges us to embrace the future,” he said.

Mesthos also encouraged students to remain open to international opportunities, noting that Filipino students, particularly from Mindanao, continue to prove themselves capable of competing globally.

“We are here today because the talent is here and it is ready right now,” he added.

Meanwhile, USeP President, Dr. Bonifacio Gabales Jr., himself a scholar, encouraged students to continue exploring opportunities for global education and learning. He emphasized that the knowledge and experiences students gain abroad can later be applied in the Philippines for the continued development and betterment of the country.

Gabales acknowledged that studying overseas may seem difficult and overwhelming at first, especially for students who dream big despite limitations, but reminded attendees that opportunities become possible through determination and perseverance.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, represented by City Council’s Education committee chair, Councilor Antoinette Principe, extended the mayor’s congratulations and gratitude to the organizers for choosing Davao City as the first Mindanao venue of the EducationUSA University Fair. She emphasized the city government’s continued support for initiatives that promote global competitiveness and educational opportunities for Dabawenyo youth.

As the ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the fair, students explored university booths, scholarship opportunities, and educational pathways that may shape their futures beyond the Philippines. GCG