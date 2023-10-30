Effective forest governance

DAVAO ORIENTAL – The rich tapestry of Davao Oriental’s indigenous cultures took center stage this October as the province joined the nation in celebrating the 2023 Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month and the 26th Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) Commemoration.
The theme for this year’s celebration, “Pagpapayaman ng Pamanang Kultural at Katutubong Yaman Tungo sa mas Maliwanag na Kinabukasan para sa Bagong Pilipinas” (Enrichment of
Cultural Heritage and Indigenous Resources Towards a Brighter Future for the New Philippines), echoed the commitment of indigenous communities in the province to cultural preservation and forest conservation.
From October 16 to 25, 2023, IP communities in Davao Oriental came together to celebrate this significant event, with the support of Kennemer Eco Solutions and BaiAni Foundation and other stakeholders which are dedicated to the preservation of indigenous culture.
Lupon
In the Municipality of Lupon, a historic milestone was marked as it hosted its first-ever Indigenous Peoples Month Celebration and the 26th IPRA Commemoration on October 16, 2023, in Brgy. Marayag.
The presence of distinguished guests, including MTC Robert Simbahon, IPMR Manggob, IP Leaders, and Youth, highlighted the significance of the celebration. With the support of Kennemer Eco Solutions, BaiAni Foundation, RPSB, BLGU Marayag, and dedicated Forest Guards, the event showcased a strong community commitment to cultural preservation and forest conservation.
The Panawag-tawag, a pivotal aspect of the tribe’s ritual, reaffirmed the deep-rooted connection between indigenous culture and the environment, while a tree-planting activity symbolized the community’s dedication to local ecosystem protection.
The Gibobayan Pageant featured Indigenous Peoples’ youth talents and traditions, fostering pride and unity within the community.
Boston
The Indigenous Peoples Apostolate (IPA) of Davao Oriental and the Diocese of Mati commemorated the 26th anniversary of the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) in an event held at the Boston Roman Catholic Church.
This event celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Month and the 26th IPRA Law Commemoration, uniting communities and stakeholders in a festive gathering.
Over 300 delegates participated in the celebration, featuring cultural presentations, traditional dances, and heartfelt testimonials from Indigenous leaders. The event underlined the unity of various groups, including local government units (LGUs), barangay local government units (BLGUs), Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representatives (IPMRs), Boston Parish, Indigenous youth supported by the Education Assistance Program (EAP), and grantees of the Indigenous People (IP) Scholarship. The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) played a pivotal role in the event.
The celebration underscored the significance of recognizing and honoring the contributions of indigenous communities, both as a legal obligation and as a moral commitment. It served as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual understanding, fostering stronger bonds between indigenous communities and the broader population. The event concluded with a pledge to continue supporting and empowering Indigenous Peoples, with a strong emphasis on forest conservation.
Manay
The Municipality of Manay celebrated National IP Month with a grand event that included the planting of over 100 trees in Barangay Rizal, Manay. The event emphasized the critical importance of forest conservation and recognized the significant contributions of Barangay Tribal Council leaders to the Mandaya community’s development.
The event drew various stakeholders, including the Municipal Tribal Chieftain, Jesus Mamparo, NCIP Provincial Officer, Emmanuel Cacal, and representatives from the NCIP, Barangay Tribal Council, RPSB, Tonggo nang Kagul’langan, PNP, Kennemer Eco Solutions, and BaiAni Foundation.
Under the theme “Pagpadawag syang syagiwan ng katipanod padul’log sang mal’lamdag, na kaliwaya antak sang bayan a Pilipinas,” the celebration underscored the unique contributions of the Mandaya community to the diverse cultural tapestry of the nation.
The event featured a captivating cultural performance by students from Manay National High School, showcasing the rich traditions and heritage of the Mandaya community.
Caraga
The Municipality of Caraga celebrated its 11th Panagsandug Festival, a thanksgiving tradition of the Mandaya people.
The celebration highlighted the history and cultural significance of “Dagmay,” a woven textile made from Abaca. The festival has become a significant platform for showcasing the rich culture and traditions of the Mandaya people in Caraga.
The festival featured various activities, including cultural dances, a song competition, and more, all aimed at celebrating the Mandaya culture. The event emphasized the importance of preserving the culture and traditions of the Mandaya people while recognizing their crucial role in safeguarding the forests of Caraga CADT and Davao Oriental.
Governor Generoso
The town of Governor Generoso celebrated National Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month with a vibrant event highlighting the cultural heritage of the Manobo Mandaya tribe. The Panawaltawal ritual, deeply rooted in the Manobo Mandaya culture, served as an expression of gratitude to the spirits and deities believed to watch over the tribe.
The event showcased a series of tribal dances and songs, providing a vivid display of the tribe’s rich traditions and way of life. Prominent attendees included representatives from the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, the Municipality of Governor Generoso, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Davao Oriental, and leaders of the Barangay Tribal Council.
Mati
The city of Mati celebrated Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month with the week-long Sambuokan Festival, highlighting unity and celebrating the culture of the indigenous people. The festival featured traditional games and cultural activities, emphasizing the importance of preserving the culture of the indigenous peoples in Mati.
The event was attended by Mayor Michelle Rabat and tribal leaders of Mati, along with personnel of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP). The Lumadnong Laro, a showcase of traditional games cherished by the indigenous people for generations, was one of the highlights of the festival.
Emmanuel Cacal, NCIP Davao Oriental Provincial Officer, emphasized the continuous threats faced by forest areas within the ancestral domain as the current struggle of Indigenous People in DavOr. He highlighted that the celebration does not only celebrate the culture of IP but also reminds Indigenous People of their role as stewards of the ancestral domain as stated in the IPRA Law.
Simon Bakker, President of the Kennemer Group, also expressed his support for these activities showing the commitment of Kennemer to conserving the forest by reliving the culture and traditions of indigenous people.
Maje Egento, the Implementation Head for Mindanao of Kennemer Eco Solutions, expressed the organization’s commitment to supporting the IP communities of Davao Oriental in their efforts to maintain their traditional practices and way of life. She emphasized the shared vision with community leaders for these valuable traditions to be passed down to future generations and thrive in the years to come.
The celebrations across Davao Oriental showcased the commitment of Indigenous Peoples to cultural preservation, environmental protection, and the unity of diverse communities. These events reinforced the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and natural resources for a brighter future in Davao Oriental. Ruel Kenneth Felices