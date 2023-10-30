Effective forest governance

DAVAO ORIENTAL – The rich tapestry of Davao Oriental’s indigenous cultures took center stage this October as the province joined the nation in celebrating the 2023 Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month and the 26th Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) Commemoration.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Pagpapayaman ng Pamanang Kultural at Katutubong Yaman Tungo sa mas Maliwanag na Kinabukasan para sa Bagong Pilipinas” (Enrichment of

Cultural Heritage and Indigenous Resources Towards a Brighter Future for the New Philippines), echoed the commitment of indigenous communities in the province to cultural preservation and forest conservation.

From October 16 to 25, 2023, IP communities in Davao Oriental came together to celebrate this significant event, with the support of Kennemer Eco Solutions and BaiAni Foundation and other stakeholders which are dedicated to the preservation of indigenous culture.