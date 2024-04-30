Egg prices react to El Niño

Large egg trays are priced between P240 to P255, medium trays between P225 to P240, and small trays between P210 to P220.

Individual egg prices vary by size, with large eggs ranging from P8 to P8.50, medium eggs from P7.50 to P8, and small eggs from P7 to P7.50.

Salted eggs are available at P15 each or in an "Itlog ng pugo" package for P35.

In contrast, observations at Bankerohan Public Market show that chicken egg prices have remained stable, although some vendors have raised prices by 30 cents per egg due to sourcing factors.

According to recent price monitoring by SunStar Davao on April 26, 2024, egg prices per piece have generally held steady, with some vendors implementing modest increases of as little as 30 cents per egg.

Prices for small-sized eggs range from P180 per tray or P6 per piece, medium-sized eggs from P195 per tray or P6.50 per piece, large-sized eggs from P210 per tray or P7 per piece, and jumbo-sized eggs from P250 per tray or P9 each.

Quail eggs are priced between P50 to P55 for 25 pieces.

Additionally, salted eggs are priced at P13 to P15 each, while cracked eggs are sold at P20 for three pieces.

During an interview, vendor Esmeralda Dalagan noted minor price increases of around 30 centavos per egg.

Niel, for his part, explained that some farms had raised prices due to fluctuations in egg sizes, particularly affecting XL and jumbo sizes.

On the other hand, other stalls have maintained their prices.

It's vital to note that egg prices can vary based on the vendor and the size or type of egg. Bianca Khu amd Gretchel Egut, DNSC Interns