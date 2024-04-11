Eid’l Fitr peaceful, successful

Based on the data provided by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), around 545 police personnel from different city police stations were augmented to secure the 54 mosques in the city.

Of the figure, 166 authorities were deployed in the Centralized Eid’l Fitr Congregational Prayer at Freedom Park in Roxas Avenue.

The activity, which started in the early morning of Wednesday, is also the biggest activity with 4,000 worshippers.

The police office also provided assistance desks (PADs) for heightened visibility at religious sites.

Notable places of worship in the city include People’s Park, Agro-Foundation College of the Philippines open football field, Mercy Islamic Foundation, Mini Forest Boulevard Grand Mosque, Piapi Mosque, Davao City Islamic Center, and Ecoland Mosque.

In 2023, the observance of the Eid’l Fitr was moved to Saturday, April 22, after the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) reported that the crescent moon was “not sighted” on the night of April 21.

The crescent moon marks the Eid'l Fitr, also known as the Feast of Breaking the Fast, and the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan.