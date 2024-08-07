Davao

EJ Obiena battles spine injury amid fourth-place finish at Paris 2024

POLE VAULT FINAL. Ernest John Obiena, of the Philippines, reacts during the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
POLE VAULT FINAL. Ernest John Obiena, of the Philippines, reacts during the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.Bernat Armangue/AP

World No. 2 pole vaulter Ernest John "EJ" Obiena said that a spine injury has impacted his preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Days before the men's pole vault competition, Obiena underwent a cortisone injection for his spine in Rome. He finished fourth in the finals after failing three attempts at clearing the bar at 5.95 meters on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 (Philippine time).

Ernest John Obiena, of Philippines, misses his final attempt in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ernest John Obiena, of Philippines, misses his final attempt in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)David J. Phillip/AP

"I'm being honest, I didn't think it hindered me from performing. If I'm analyzing everything, the reality of things, it did affect me and my preparations going on my consistency in my overall program," Obiena said during the Zoom press conference held on Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2024.

EJ ON ZOOM. Ernest John “EJ” Obiena answers questions during the Zoom media press conference held on Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2024.
EJ ON ZOOM. Ernest John “EJ” Obiena answers questions during the Zoom media press conference held on Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2024. MARIANNE L. SABERON-ABALAYAN

James Michael Lafferty, whom Obiena introduced as his good friend and mentor, added, "Ten days before the Olympics, he was not even vaulting. He left training camp and flew to Rome to get the procedure done. No 48-hour recovery. The fact that he competed is amazing, and that he came in fourth is beyond amazing."

Lafferty also highlighted Obiena's determination to compete. "He flew in and out of Paris, how amazing that fourth-place is."

He said Obiena's fourth finish is an incredible improvement from his 11th-place showing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Reflecting on his journey, Obiena said, "I didn't expect this to happen this year. In sports, you push your body to the limit. I was that close."

He shared that the issues began in the USA during the Los Angeles Grand Prix, where he won a gold medal. He experienced spasms and irritation, saying his sensory nerves often got triggered.

When it's really bad, I can't really run. Definitely, vaulting is out of the picture.
EJ Obiena

Obiena plans to skip smaller tournaments for the rest of the year and focus on a few Diamond Leagues while addressing his back issues.

He said they're looking from a long-term perspective. "We'll take it one day at a time. We'll see if I feel what I felt the past week, there's no reason to stop and not continue the season and fight for the points," Obiena added.

He also preferred not talking about the LA Olympics 2028 just yet while he processes things and sorts out his health issues.

He also expressed gratitude for the support from Filipinos worldwide.

Thank you. I appreciate all the love I've been receiving even when I feel that I don't deserve it. The outpouring of positivity that came out of the disappointment that I felt is immeasurable. I just played my heart out and poured everything out there.

Obiena takes pride in representing the Philippines, a nation that has instilled in him values and traits essential for being a good pole vaulter and athlete.

"Enduring, very patient. I think that's what our culture is and what many Filipinos can bring. We're very resilient. I'm very proud I'm able to represent all of you guys. I just wish there was a way to materialize all of that and I wanted that to be a medal in the Olympics," Obiena said.

He plans to return to his training base in Italy to assess his health.

His return to the Philippines will depend on plans from the government, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), or the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa). MLSA

Paris 2024 Olympics
EJ Obiena's spine injury
World No. 2 pole vaulter
Ernest John "EJ" Obiena fourth in Paris 2024 men's pole vault
EJ Obiena undergoes cortisone injection for spine
James Michael Lafferty
EJ Obiena not talking about LA Olympics yet
EJ Obiena Zoom press conference
Los Angeles Grand Prix
Diamond Leagues

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph