EJ Obiena battles spine injury amid fourth-place finish at Paris 2024

James Michael Lafferty, whom Obiena introduced as his good friend and mentor, added, "Ten days before the Olympics, he was not even vaulting. He left training camp and flew to Rome to get the procedure done. No 48-hour recovery. The fact that he competed is amazing, and that he came in fourth is beyond amazing."

Lafferty also highlighted Obiena's determination to compete. "He flew in and out of Paris, how amazing that fourth-place is."

He said Obiena's fourth finish is an incredible improvement from his 11th-place showing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Reflecting on his journey, Obiena said, "I didn't expect this to happen this year. In sports, you push your body to the limit. I was that close."

He shared that the issues began in the USA during the Los Angeles Grand Prix, where he won a gold medal. He experienced spasms and irritation, saying his sensory nerves often got triggered.