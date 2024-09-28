EJ Obiena’s greatest lesson from his mom

“He was with the women of his life (during the interview). Napakagandang kausap. He’s a wonderful human being, napakagaan,” Abunda said.

One of the highlights of their heartfelt conversation, Abunda said, is how EJ and his mother overcame the embezzlement allegations made against them by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association in 2021 that left a “strain” on their relationship.

“He was fascinatingly honest. He was angry and it hampered his performance. He was angry and was in pain because he didn’t commit a crime,” he said.

“When I put them together. The mother was emotional. Ej was listening. Hindi sila was expressive until that interview, nag “I love you” sila sa isa’t isa,” Abunda added.

Abunda underscored that what struck him most was when EJ emphasized that despite and in spite of everything they’ve been through, the pole vaulter’s respect and love for his mother and family in general is intact and unchanged.

Asked about what’s the biggest lesson EJ got from his mom after his recent campaign in the Olympics, Abunda shared, quoting the mother: "Pick up the pieces, learn from them and move on.”

This was also what Jeanette - a former hurdler, now coach, told her young students whenever they lost a game.

Abunda assures viewers that they will get to know EJ deeper as a man with a champion mindset, a lover, and a patriot.

EJ’s episode in “My Mother, My Story” is set to air on GMA Network on Sunday, September 29, 2 p.m. PR