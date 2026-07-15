El Niño highlights importance of diverse water sources in Davao City

The Department of Science and Technology-PAGASA (DOST-PAGASA) has warned that El Niño is likely to develop in the coming months, bringing prolonged dry conditions that may place pressure on water resources. In its recent advisory, the agency reported that Davao City and the provinces of Davao del Sur and Davao del Norte recorded below-normal rainfall from April to June 2026, with El Niño expected to strengthen toward the latter part of the year.

"Alam natin a strong El Niño can bring below normal rainfall, prolonged dry conditions, water shortages and adverse impacts on key sectors particularly agriculture, energy, health and other sectors," DOST-PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said. "While these impacts are months away, the time to prepare is now."

As climate change continues to bring more frequent and extreme weather events, strengthening long-term water security has become increasingly important. Recognizing this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has emphasized diversifying water sources as a key strategy for building more resilient water systems.

During preparations for the 2023 El Niño and amid concerns over Metro Manila's water supply, DENR Water Resources Management head Undersecretary Carlos David stressed the importance of "diversify[ing] our sources of water and not to rely too much" on a single source, emphasizing that multiple water sources help strengthen supply resilience during prolonged dry conditions.

The same principle is relevant for other growing urban centers, such as Davao City. The challenge is simple: how to ensure families and businesses continue to have water even during prolonged dry periods.

One strategy that supports this objective is the conjunctive use of surface water and groundwater sources. By utilizing multiple sources, water utilities can strengthen supply reliability, reduce dependence on a single resource, and enhance overall system resilience.

Surface water, sourced from rivers and watersheds, provides a sustainable and renewable component of the city’s water supply. Groundwater, drawn from deep aquifers, continues to play an important role in maintaining supply stability, particularly during prolonged dry conditions.

As many urban areas prepare for the challenges brought by the El Niño, Davao City demonstrates how combining both surface and groundwater sources offer resilient solutions to advance water security amid the prolonged dry season.

The Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a public-private partnership between the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua), contributes up to 300 million liters of treated surface water daily from the Tamugan River. This treated water is integrated into DCWD’s distribution network, complementing existing groundwater sources and strengthening the city's overall water supply system.

The value of diversified water sources becomes especially evident during climate events such as El Niño. When weather conditions become less predictable, having multiple water sources provides greater flexibility for utilities to manage supply and maintain service continuity for consumers.

Since it began operations, the DCBWSP has become an important part of Davao City’s water supply system, helping deliver treated surface water to more than one million residents. By adding another reliable water source, the project strengthens DCWD’s ability to provide a consistent and reliable water service to Davao City, even during El Niño.

As water demand continues to grow, this integrated approach to water resource management strengthens Davao City's water security while supporting sustainable development. PR