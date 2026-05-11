El Niño threat drives ₱117M farm losses in Davao Region

THE Department of Agriculture in Davao Region reported ₱117 million in agricultural losses since January 2026 due to moisture stress linked to the slow onset of the El Niño phenomenon.

Joedel R. Leliza, alternate focal person for the regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office of DA-Davao, said that about ₱76 million in losses came from rice crops, ₱26 million from corn, and ₱14 million from high-value crops.

Leliza said Davao del Sur and Davao City were affected by moisture stress, with the hardest-hit areas located in the towns of Matanao and Bansalan in Davao del Sur.

“Nakita gyud namo nga nag-crack ang mga areas nga dili na gyud gani maabtan ang tubig gani, even though irrigated siya (We really saw cracks forming in areas that could no longer be reached by water, even though they were supposed to be irrigated)," Leliza said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw forum on Monday, May 11, at The Annex of SM City Davao. "Dili maabtan og tubig kay didto palang sa initial distribution nahurot na gyud siya (The water could not reach them because it was already used up during the initial distribution).”

He said water levels in dams in Davao del Sur continue to decline, while some areas have not experienced rain for nearly a month.

Meanwhile, DA-Davao is still evaluating another ₱783 million in possible agricultural damage reported in Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao City in April. The agency is waiting for additional photos and geotagged reports for validation. Affected commodities may include rice, corn, bananas, and livestock.

Leliza said the agency continues to classify the situation as moisture stress because the country remains under El Niño Alert and has not yet reached the official onset of the weather phenomenon.

To mitigate the impact of extreme heat, DA-Davao has intensified weekly monitoring, validation of planting activities, coordination meetings with local government units, and assistance programs for farmers and fisherfolk.

Fish kill under verification

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Davao Region said it is verifying reports of a fish kill in Calinan.

Jester S. Namuag, officer-in-charge of BFAR-Davao’s fisheries production section, said investigators have yet to determine whether extreme temperatures caused the incident.

He said fish kills may result from several environmental factors and cannot immediately be linked to El Niño alone.

Namuag said BFAR-Davao has not received reports of fisherfolk affected by high temperatures but continues to monitor the sector closely. He explained that rising temperatures could increase phytoplankton growth, which competes with fish for oxygen and may trigger fish kills.

He added that coastal areas have so far seen little impact from extreme heat, although warmer temperatures could still threaten coral reefs through coral bleaching. As of Monday, BFAR-Davao had not received reports of coral bleaching in the region.

The agency advised fish farmers to reduce stocking density, deepen ponds, reinforce dikes, and regularly monitor water conditions. Seaweed and shellfish farmers were also urged to closely monitor their produce during periods of high temperature.

Pagasa monitors El Niño risk

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Davao said it is closely monitoring the possible onset of El Niño, which currently carries a 79-percent probability.

Alan Ray C. Ribo, weather specialist at Pagasa-Davao Complex Station, said the heat index in some areas has reached as high as 40 degrees Celsius. He added that the country continues to experience below-normal rainfall, with low chances of above-normal rainfall conditions in the coming months.

Ribo said the effects of El Niño could persist until the first quarter of 2027 based on current projections. RGP