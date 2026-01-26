Electricity consumers call for transparency on RE projects amid Solar PH mess

METRO MANILA — Electricity consumers are calling for transparency on all renewable energy (RE) project contracts and a swift, comprehensive probe into the controversy surrounding Batangas First District Rep. Leandro Leviste’s solar energy firm.

“We believe that the issues involving the congressman’s company are not fabricated, nor are they an isolated case,” says Kuryente.org National Coordinator Bas Umali. “Much like the public’s demand for justice on the flood control ‘ghost’ project scandal, we electricity consumers also demand transparency in all renewable energy project contracts and the status of their completion.”

Earlier, the Department of Energy (DOE) terminated 33 service contracts of Leviste’s Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. (SPPPHI) and announced a P24 billion penalty, due to its failure to deliver on its power production commitments. In total, the DOE cancelled 163 RE service contracts with a total potential capacity of over 17,900 megawatts.

“The company’s failure to fulfill contractual obligations has a direct impact on us consumers, who have long been suffering from high electricity prices. If supply were greater, there would be a higher chance of lowering electricity rates; thousands of megawatts could have been added to the capacity of our energy sector,” says Umali.

Leviste had previously claimed that the cancellation of the contracts was politically motivated amid his recent exposés related to the flood control corruption mess, while Secretary Garin asserted that the cancellations began in early 2024, before the flood control scandal was on the public radar.

Despite the terminated contracts, Garin assured the public that the government will hatch a catch-up plan to proceed with reaching the 35% target RE in the country’s power mix by 2030.

“We hope the DOE will resolve this matter urgently and will not exercise leniency knowing that the person and company involved is connected to an influential family,” adds Umali. “The DOE must also inform the public with regard to the status of other concessions with similar cases.” PR