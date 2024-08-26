Elmer Bartolo, Leedy Villamonte clinch Hoka Trilogy Davao 2nd leg 21K titles

Elmer Bartolo of Calinan, Davao City, and Leedy Erika Villamonte clinched the 21K titles of the Hoka Trilogy Run Asia Davao Leg 2, held in an out-and-back course from the Azuela Cove in Lanang on Sunday morning, August 25, 2024.

Bartolo, who was a 10K champion during the Hoka Davao first leg, dominated the men's 21K event with a time of 1 hour and 18 minutes (1:18:00), edging out Noel Cabrera (1:22:36) and Paul James Zafico (1:23:36), who took second and third place, respectively.

Bartolo, in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao, said: "Wala ko nag-expect mudaug kay daghan mga kusgan nga nangapil (I didn't expect to win because there were many strong contenders)."

In the women's 21K category, Villamonte finished strong with a time of 1:37:38, outpacing Aslia Hadji Nassef (1:46:27) and Kalehla Nikole Gonzales (1:53:24).

In the 10K race, Rio Dela Cruz claimed the men's title with a time of 40 minutes and 55 seconds (40:55), ahead of Kyle Levi Cayog (41:42) and Francis Rafael Manzano (48:53).

The women's 10K crown went to Roxanne Boltiador, who clocked in at 54:27, followed by Charlene Lopez (55:04) and Joana Gonzalez (58:41).

Kyle Ryoichi Cayog and University of Mindanao (UM) trackster Andrea de Guia took the top spots in the 5K race.

Cayog won the men's title with a time of 18:40, defeating Youone Kriven Ramos (21:17) and Aiven Gabriel Catalya (23:14). De Guia topped the women's 5K with a time of 21:06, beating Faith Marie Ocon (22:00) and May Angelie Mag-aso (24:24).

According to Davao organizer KinetixSports president Kenneth Sai, top winners received cash prizes, trophies, sponsor items, and Hoka shoes.

Over 2,600 runners participated in the second leg of the Hoka Trilogy Run, with the third and final stop set for October 20, 2024.

The Hoka Trilogy Run Asia series is managed by Runrio Inc. MLSA