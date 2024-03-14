Elmer Bartolo, Madelyn Carter rule "Araw" Davao City Marathon 2024

Professional runners Elmer Bartolo of Calinan and Madelyn Carter from Siargo clinched the 42-kilometer titles of the recently concluded Davao City Marathon held in an out-and-back course from NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza at J.P. Laurel Avenue.

Bartolo completed the men's 42K open in two hours, 48 minutes, and 36 seconds, securing first place ahead of Rodel Salvane (2:58:24) and Joey Pancho (3:03:28), who finished second and third, respectively.