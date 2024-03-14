Elmer Bartolo, Madelyn Carter rule "Araw" Davao City Marathon 2024

Professional runners Elmer Bartolo of Calinan and Madelyn Carter from Siargo clinched the 42-kilometer titles of the recently concluded Davao City Marathon held in an out-and-back course from NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza at J.P. Laurel Avenue.
Bartolo completed the men's 42K open in two hours, 48 minutes, and 36 seconds, securing first place ahead of Rodel Salvane (2:58:24) and Joey Pancho (3:03:28), who finished second and third, respectively.
"Wala ko magdahum kay 42K man gud ang event, dili gyud basta-basta (I didn't expect to win because the event is a 42K, it's not easy)," the 42-year-old Bartolo told SunStar Davao on Wednesday afternoon. His victory marks his first 42K title this year, which he opened with a third-place finish in the 7-Eleven Run and a 21K championship performance in the SM2SM in Cebu.
He did not compete in any 42K races last year. His personal best time for 42K is 2:30.
Carter, for her part, defended her women's 42K title, clocking 3:32:58. She bested Joy Camban (4:14:06) and Marivel Suarez (4:19:15), who claimed the next two spots.
"Second title nako ni sa DCM. Lipay kaayo ko (This is my second DCM title. I'm very happy)," the 44-year-old Carter said in a separate interview.
In the 21K, Joerge Andrade (1:10:06) pocketed the men's title over Mark Rayniel Hubag (1:11:27) and Ricky Osabel Jr. (1:18:27), while Leedy Ericka Villamonte (1:31:22) annexed the women's crown as Klymille Rodriguez (1:51:08) came second and Nicole Pawid (1:51:20) placed third.
Meanwhile, Daryl Mark Daban and Kate Mcdowel claimed the 10K titles, with Daban (0:35:44) finishing ahead of Kyle Cayog (0:36:54) and Ydnar Baldelovar (0:43:48) in the men's category, and Mcdowel (0:41:23) paced Ara Tang (0:44:34) and Andrea de Guia (0:45:09).
Velchi Cayog and Danica Dumandan secured the 5K titles in the running event that attracted a total of 2,400 participants.
DCM organizer Roel Ano expressed gratitude for the large turnout at the Davao City Marathon, which was part of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw Sports Festival organized by the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) under the leadership of officer-in-charge Mikey Aportadera. MLSA