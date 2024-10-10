Ely Buendia launches music video for ‘Tagpi-Tagping Piraso’

MANILA — In preparation for his upcoming album, “Method Adaptor” Ely Buendia is set to guide listeners through a dystopian, fiery landscape for the official music video of his new single, “Tagpi-Tagping Piraso” to be released on October 17, 2024.

With the sound being heavily reminiscent by fast-paced rock, with the lyrical narrative that touches on retrospection and the beauty of just letting things be, Ely Buendia proudly announces “Tagpi-Tagping Piraso” as an additional single for his upcoming album, “Method Adaptor”, to be released under OM.

The track itself is a telling of the complexities of human emotions especially in areas where said emotions are buried beneath time. It is a track that makes use of an upbeat, almost a callback to 80’s rock, for its signature sound, while lyrically, the song is a direct melancholic acceptance to certain situations that simply cannot be fixed.

Since the release of his latest material, “Bulaklak Sa Buwan”, Ely Buendia has been relentless in honing his musical prowess to guide listeners to a world that goes beyond what an average listener would expect from the OPM icon. His consistency along with his itch for innovation seeps through exponentially on this new single as it not only dives deep into a tale through his signature style of storytelling, but the adaptation of said story through the lens of CGI is a sure fire way to be worth the anticipation from fans, both new and old.

The stunning, futuristic visuals to accompany the track is made possible by the talented folks over at Glitch.Asia—-a new-age video production company that utilizes the power of Virtual production through the power of CGI, augmented reality, motion capture, and other ultramodern filmmaking techniques that makes the process cost and time efficient without undermining traditional means such as integrating real-life and animated components.

The incorporation of these technical advancements as visualizer for the track is also a way for younger fans to connect with Ely Buendia’s current project as a solo artist. “Tagpi-tagping Piraso” aims to string listeners along through an unabashedly raw telling of destructed pieces from past situations all while embracing its brokenness, while ultimately expanding the story through the unique storyline and look in the music video.

The music video will be available at: https://www.youtube.com/@elybuendia9000

The track will be available on all streaming platforms. PR