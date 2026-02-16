EMB-Davao, Penro-DavSur ink partnership for clean air monitoring

THE Environmental Management Bureau-Davao Region (EMB-Davao) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Davao del Sur signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to install a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAMS).

The installation of the CAAMS is in line with the proposed designation of Digos City as an airshed and aims to strengthen the monitoring of air quality, environmental protection, and public health.

“The project will provide 24/7 real-time monitoring of PM2.5, PM10, and meteorological data, supporting science-based policymaking, regulatory compliance, and public awareness,” EMB-Davao said in a statement.

The MOA was signed by Penro Chamberlaine J. Babiera and DENR-EMB-Davao Regional Director EnP. Alnulfo M. Alvarez, with OIC-Cenro Hilda F. Ludia and Chief of the Ambient Monitoring and Technical Services Section Engr. Liza Mae C. Villora as witnesses.

The equipment to be used for the CAAMS will be donated by Therma South Inc.

EMB-Davao said that the initiative shows strong collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, and local government units in advancing clean air, data-driven governance, and sustainable development for Digos City.

According to EMB-Davao, the region’s air quality monitoring network has seven air monitoring stations. The seven monitoring stations are located in the districts of Buhangin, Agdao Poblacion, Calinan, Bunawan, Talomo, Toril, and Apokon in Tagum City.

In 2024, through the Adopt-an-Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Program, two additional real-time automatic stations were constructed in the Davao Region Air Quality Monitoring Network. These new stations collect comprehensive data on the region’s air quality, helping in understanding air quality challenges in specific areas.

The EMB is mandated to provide the public with current air quality information to protect them from the effects of air pollutants and to issue statements cautioning the public about possible elevated air pollution levels. This aims to minimize the acute and chronic effects of pollutants, particularly among individuals who are highly sensitive. RGP