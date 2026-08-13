EMCOR, GCash roll out cashless payments nationwide

MINDANAO'S largest homegrown retailer integrates the GCash digital payment ecosystem across 174 branches nationwide, empowering millions of Filipinos with flexible, cashless shopping for appliances, furniture, motorcycles, and more.

EMCOR (Engineering and Machinery Corporation) and GCash have partnered to launch Scan-to-Pay options across the retailer's network and GBills, enabling monthly installments for customer purchases. For over 60 years, EMCOR has been a trusted name in helping Filipino families build better homes, offering an extensive range of home appliances, furniture, motorcycles, e-bikes, smartphones, laptops, and three-wheelers.

The partnership enables flexible financing for major purchases like furniture, appliances, and gadgets, making quality home essentials more accessible across income levels. By integrating embedded credit solutions into EMCOR’s customer base, the partnership helps more Filipinos invest in their homes and livelihoods with greater ease and less financial strain.

This shift toward digital payments not only improves the shopping experience but also enhances operational efficiency and security across all EMCOR outlets.

“Our mission at GCash is to bring safe, accessible digital finance to every household. This partnership with EMCOR ensures that paying for home essentials and settling monthly installments is effortless. We are proud to back EMCOR’s digital transformation and expand financial inclusion across Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao." said Tania G. Padilla, GCash Regional Business Unit Head.

Further, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to modernizing Philippine retail and accelerating the nation’s shift toward a cashless economy.

The initiative is part of a broader GCash strategy to embed digital payment infrastructure into the everyday lives of Filipinos, driving habitual use of cashless transactions and expanding access to financial services in communities across Mindanao and beyond.

“EMCOR has always believed that the Filipino family deserves access to quality products and a stress-free shopping experience. Partnering with GCash is a natural extension of that commitment—our customers across 174 branches can now pay instantly through Scan-to-Pay or manage their installments remotely through GBills, right from their phones. This is more than a payment upgrade; it is about making the lives of Filipino families easier and giving them more time and peace of mind. We are excited to bring this seamless digital experience to our loyal customers in Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao,” shares EMCOR President and COO, Nelson M. Aparejo.

By combining EMCOR’s six-decade legacy of serving Filipino households with the strong digital ecosystem of GCash, the collaboration creates a retail experience that is not only more convenient but also safer, smarter, and more inclusive.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR