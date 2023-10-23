Emerging crisis: Encroachment threatens vital watershed in Sitio Kalatung

BANTAY Bukid volunteers raised alarm over the growing influx of migrants in Sitio Kalatung, Barangay Tawantawan, Baguio District, Davao City.
During a joint expedition on Friday morning, October 20, concerned Bantay Bukid volunteers reported an alarming increase in the number of migrants settling in the area.
Daniel Caramihan-Mellone, one of the Bantay Bukid patrollers in the area, shared that when he last visited Sitio Kalatong, there were no houses in sight. However, upon their return in 2023, they discovered multiple structures now standing in the area.
He said that during the occupation of the New People’s Army (NPA), there were no houses due to fear. However, with Davao City now insurgency-free, there has been a surge in people migrating to the area.
He said, “Kaning area diri lasang pa gyud ni, karon makita gyud na nag anam na og ka hawan gumikan nga daghan na kaayo’g tao nga kami pod na taga Bantay Bukid isip taga-monitor sa tubig dili gyud namo kapugngan ang mga tao gumikan aduna man gyud matawag natu nga pamalaod sa tribo na ilaha gyud daw ning kabukiran (This area used to be lush forests, but as you can see, it has now become plain lands due to the increasing number of people. We, from Bantay Bukid who monitor the water, we cannot prevent people from encroaching due to tribal laws asserting their ownership of these lands).”
Mellone also said that most housing structures in the ancestral domain did not follow proper procedures. He added that the Datus, who acquired extensive land, have barricaded the area and posted no-trespassing signs to deter intruders.
Nilda Landim, one of the five female Bantay Bukid members, in a media interview, underscored the crucial role women play in safeguarding ancestral domains. She expressed concern about the trees being cut down, emphasizing the importance of preserving the mountains.
She warned that the city would face a crisis if they failed to protect the mountains. She noted that they have filed multiple reports since 2014 and will continue to do so regarding illegal activities in the domains, such as tree cutting and land sales.
The joint expedition, involving the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), Bantay Bukid volunteers, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and Chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Temujin “Tek” Ocampo from the 20th City Council, aimed to investigate the encroachment issue in the ancestral domain of the Manobo-Klata and the nearby Panigan-Tamugan watershed.
The objective is to gather data and present it to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to find a solution.
Before the encroachment
Before the encroachment issues, Sitio Kalatung was a lush mountainous site. However, around 2014, the Euro Generics International Philippines (Egip) Foundation and the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) observed some forest areas being burned and grazed with cows.
Egip Foundation Project Coordinator Joshua L. Donato said he with the Obu-Manuvu of Barangay Carmen Bantay Bukid and the Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) submitted a letter in September 2018 to relevant authorities regarding the encroachment.
Cases were filed against forest violators and encroachers in partnership with the DENR-Davao, NCIP-Davao, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Barangay Local Government Unit of Carmen (BLGU-Carmen), and the Davao City Watershed Management Council, and checkpoints were established to prevent further encroachment. Unfortunately, these cases were dismissed in 2019, and encroachment has continued.
Threat
Idis Program Coordinator Lemuel Manalo warned that the ongoing encroachment poses a threat to the city's future water source, the Panigan-Tamugan river system. He stressed the need to resolve the Kalatung issue to protect the watershed.
Manalo expects that with the joint expedition's results, the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources will approve a local ordinance for the protection of the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed. This will be lobbied in Congress to become part of the National Protected Area.
“Kailangan sa natu ayuson, i-fix, i-clear out ang mga enviromental issues that are present sa coverage ani — kailangan ma-settle ang kaning sa Kalatung na isssue kay syempre pila ni ka years diri (We need to fix it, clear out the enviromental issues that are present in the coverage — There is a need to solve the Kalatung issue because it’s been there for several years),” Manalo said.
He clarified the land use categories for Sitio Kalatung, emphasizing the prohibition of selling lands, transferring land titles, and building structures without proper clearances.
Call to action
The Egip Foundation recommended forming a task force against environmental crimes, conducting surveys and drone mapping, and implementing legal measures against violators. They also advocated for increased payment for environmental services.
After the joint expedition, the agencies will convene to strategize on how to address the development and encroachment in Sitio Kalatung and submit their plan to the City Mayor's Office.
“We really call for the mayor na i-address ni nga ongoing issue and this concern kay ang ma-apektuhan man gyud ani kay ang tubig na i-distribute nato to the majority of the people. This is basically a general welfare na concern (We really call for the mayor to address the ongoing issue and this concern because this will heavily affect the water distribution to the majority of the people. This is basically a general welfare concern),” Manalo said. RGP