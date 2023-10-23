Emerging crisis: Encroachment threatens vital watershed in Sitio Kalatung

BANTAY Bukid volunteers raised alarm over the growing influx of migrants in Sitio Kalatung, Barangay Tawantawan, Baguio District, Davao City.

During a joint expedition on Friday morning, October 20, concerned Bantay Bukid volunteers reported an alarming increase in the number of migrants settling in the area.

Daniel Caramihan-Mellone, one of the Bantay Bukid patrollers in the area, shared that when he last visited Sitio Kalatong, there were no houses in sight. However, upon their return in 2023, they discovered multiple structures now standing in the area.

He said that during the occupation of the New People’s Army (NPA), there were no houses due to fear. However, with Davao City now insurgency-free, there has been a surge in people migrating to the area.

He said, “Kaning area diri lasang pa gyud ni, karon makita gyud na nag anam na og ka hawan gumikan nga daghan na kaayo’g tao nga kami pod na taga Bantay Bukid isip taga-monitor sa tubig dili gyud namo kapugngan ang mga tao gumikan aduna man gyud matawag natu nga pamalaod sa tribo na ilaha gyud daw ning kabukiran (This area used to be lush forests, but as you can see, it has now become plain lands due to the increasing number of people. We, from Bantay Bukid who monitor the water, we cannot prevent people from encroaching due to tribal laws asserting their ownership of these lands).”

Mellone also said that most housing structures in the ancestral domain did not follow proper procedures. He added that the Datus, who acquired extensive land, have barricaded the area and posted no-trespassing signs to deter intruders.

Nilda Landim, one of the five female Bantay Bukid members, in a media interview, underscored the crucial role women play in safeguarding ancestral domains. She expressed concern about the trees being cut down, emphasizing the importance of preserving the mountains.

She warned that the city would face a crisis if they failed to protect the mountains. She noted that they have filed multiple reports since 2014 and will continue to do so regarding illegal activities in the domains, such as tree cutting and land sales.

The joint expedition, involving the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), Bantay Bukid volunteers, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and Chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Temujin “Tek” Ocampo from the 20th City Council, aimed to investigate the encroachment issue in the ancestral domain of the Manobo-Klata and the nearby Panigan-Tamugan watershed.

The objective is to gather data and present it to Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to find a solution.