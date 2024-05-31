Emerging from El Niño

El Niño impact and mitigations

During the DA Agribiz Media Forum in April 2022, the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar) Davao Region discussed the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, including fish kills due to decreased dissolved oxygen caused by an increase in plankton; red tide caused by a rise in poisonous dinoflagellates; coral bleaching, which leads to the death or destruction of reefs; and rising sea temperatures and salinity that stress fish, promoting disease, particularly in bangus (milkfish) and tilapia. These factors also lower fish survival rates and limit their growth, particularly affecting seaweeds with ice-ice disease.

As of May 17, Bfar-Davao reported no toxic red tide in the region. The agency also noted that no fish kills were reported as of May 29, 2024.

However, "There are reports of fish mortalities in Davao City, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur due to management challenges faced by operators," Bfar-Davao said.

According to a May 29 post on the BFAR Central Office Facebook page, the agency conducted monthly monitoring of the El Niño Action Plan. In April 2024, the bureau conducted a total of 1,174 monitoring, control, and surveillance activities. Additionally, they carried out various information campaigns through print materials distribution and awareness campaigns via radio broadcasts and social media posts. Preparedness efforts included holding 11 stakeholder consultations, conducting 30 training workshops, and providing 1,944 technical assistance sessions.

Bfar distributed 1,546 environmentally friendly fishing gears, 18.05 million fingerlings/ seed stock, 103,330 broodstocks, and 60 seaweed farm implements to enhance production in less vulnerable areas.

“Damages and losses in the fisheries sector have been observed due to the El Niño phenomenon. As of May 10, 2024, reported damages and losses amounted to P61.64 million, affecting 3,086 fisherfolk in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Regions 1, 2, 5, and 6,” the Bfar Central Office stated. However, the PSA reported that the total production volume for the aquaculture sub-sector generally posted positive growth in the past three quarters.

In Davao City, City Agriculturist's Office (CAgrO) head Edgardo Haspe said the city's fish industry was not severely impacted during the dry conditions caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

"Dili man kaayo ana ang impact sa atong fishery. Wala man ta ka experience og drought, dry conditions ra. Kung naa may epekto, dili sad ingon ana ka dako (The impact on our fishery is not that significant. We didn't experience drought, just dry conditions. If there is an effect, it's not that big)," he said in an interview at his office on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Elenita Caro, president of the Davao City Mariculture Operators Association (DCMOA), founded during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 in Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, noted, "Naka-experience sad mi'g mortality sa bangus, siguro tungod sa dili maayong semilya ug sobrang kainit (We experienced mortality in bangus, probably because of poor-quality fingerlings and excessive heat)."

Caro manages the 12 fish cages of DCMOA members in Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya.

In their last harvest on May 15, "Wala kaabot og five tons, 4.6 lang. Lugi na kaayo, unya ang baligya kay P141 per kilo (It didn't reach five tons, only 4.6 tons. It's a huge loss, and the sale price was P141 per kilo)."

Recently, bangus has been sold at P138 per kilo in the market.

She explained that selling bangus for at least P147 per kilo would be sufficient, considering that feed costs over P1,000 per sack. For the 12 fish cages, Caro said they would need 28 sacks of feeds per day.

They plan to schedule a harvest in June, hoping for a better catch.

Aimee Evora, CAgrO senior aquaculturist, for her part, added, "Nakita nakong factor nga nibarato ang bangus kay nibarato ang isda sa dagat karon. Nagsige man gyud ko pamalengke. Diba ang tuna niabot naman gani na'g P500 plus sa una, karon tag P300 plus naman. Mas paliton man sa mga tao ang isda sa dagat kung barato (I observed that bangus prices are low because the price of fish from the sea is cheaper now. I frequent the market, and didn't the price of tuna reach P500 plus before? Now it's P300 plus. People prefer to buy cheaper sea fish)."

She added that fish cages are intended to augment the fish supply in the city when catch in municipal (sea) fishing is scarce.

With the closed season scheduled from June to August, Evora said the mariculture industry is expected to bounce back unless Bfar-Davao opens fish importation.

During last year's closed season, Caro said bangus was priced at P170 per kilo.