THE International Emmy Awards-nominated iWant original series, “Love at First Spike,” starring Emilio Daez, Reign Parani, and Sean Tristan, is set to reach an even wider audience as it makes its primetime TV debut on Monday (November 30) via Kapamilya Channel, ALLTV2, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live.

Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, the story centers on Uno (Emilio), a former basketball team captain who tries to save his athletic scholarship by joining the boys’ volleyball team, comprised mainly of proud LGBTQIA+ students.

Leading the squad is Jared (Sean), Uno’s former grade school best friend, whom Uno distanced himself from after Jared came out. With the boys’ volleyball team at risk of disbanding, Jared seeks the help of his cousin Farrah (Reign), captain of the girls’ volleyball team and someone who also has feelings for Uno, to rebuild the team.

The youth-oriented show is the sole Philippine nominee in the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2026 in New York City, earning a nod in the Kids: Live Action category alongside entries from Chile, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Catch “Love at First Spike” on primetime starting November 30 at 9:30 PM after “The Loyalty Game: Level Up” on ALLTV2, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and TFC. The series is also streaming all episodes on-demand on iWant.

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