Employment opportunities for senior citizens eyed expanded

DAVAO City Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. hopes to expand work opportunities for senior citizens following the success of the first batch of seniors who were employed under the program.

In a media interview on January 6, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, Mahipus said that the first batch of senior citizens had already completed their employment, and a new batch would be hired through the existing job opportunities.

Mahipus said the job opportunity program for senior citizens has been very successful, as it demonstrates that the community cares for senior citizens, provides them with income, and welcomes inclusive employment initiatives.

Interested companies

Mahipus said there have been indications of interest from other companies in hiring senior citizens. However, he noted that some businesses are currently focused on complying with business permit renewal requirements.

He added that companies such as Chowking have expressed interest in hiring senior citizens. On the personnel level, Mahipus said he has been communicating directly with business owners to encourage them to employ senior citizens.

“We are just relying on the openness of the establishment to accept senior citizens because though we are planning to incentivize it pero minimal ang ma-grant sa city man gyud in favor of these establishments,” he said.

(We are just relying on the openness of the establishments to accept senior citizens because, although we are planning to give incentives, what the city can grant in favor of these establishments is just minimal.)

He also said that his office is coordinating with the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) to explore ways for hotels and malls to employ senior citizens.

To recall, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao City signed agreements with Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines to offer part-time job opportunities to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Work opportunities for senior citizens

Mahipus Jr. first proposed the initiative in a privilege speech on October 10, 2023. By July 9, 2024, he reported that two major fast-food chains had already committed to hiring senior citizens, while further reviews of the city’s employment programs were ongoing.

The initiative, supported by the recently approved Senior Citizens Work Opportunity Ordinance, aims to help senior citizens and persons with disabilities earn income, remain active, and feel recognized in the community.

As of 2024, the Social Welfare Operations Division estimated that Davao City has approximately 170,000 senior citizens. RGP