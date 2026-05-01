Empowering Filipinas through menopause, muscle health

ACROSS generations, Filipinas have been the quiet strength holding families and communities together. They are the mothers who rise before dawn for their families, the daughters caring for aging parents, and the professionals balancing demanding careers with life at home. In every role, Filipinas show resilience—constantly enduring, giving, and caring.

Yet one essential form of strength often goes unnoticed: muscle health – the physical foundation that allows women to move freely, stay independent, and live life fully. As women enter menopause, this foundation is quietly challenged. Understanding how menopause affects muscle health can empower women to take intentional, proactive steps to remain strong through midlife and beyond.

Understanding the change

Menopause marks a significant life transition for women. It is a natural biological process signaling the end of menstrual cycles and typically unfolds in three stages: perimenopause, menopause, and post menopause. Each woman’s experience is unique, influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and overall health.

This transition is primarily driven by a natural decline in estrogen, a hormone that affects many systems in the body1—including muscles.2 Estrogen helps maintain muscle mass and strength by supporting tendons, ligaments, and the repair of muscle tissue.2 When estrogen levels drop, women may notice:

· Reduced muscle mass and strength3

· Slower recovery after activity

· Lower energy levels, and

· Increased risks for osteoporosis and cardiovascular conditions.4

“While these changes are normal, they do not have to limit a woman’s quality of life. Midlife is a critical window for women to prioritize their muscle health. By intentionally building and maintaining strength during this stage, women can protect their independence, mobility, and overall quality of life. Strength-building remains valuable at every stage, even long after the reproductive years,” said Dr. Rowena Auxillos, former President of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society.

Building strength through daily habits

Women typically reach menopause at an average age of 48, often accompanied by symptoms such as headaches, mood changes, sleep disturbances, and joint discomfort.5 While these symptoms can feel overwhelming, these are also gentle reminders to invest in one’s health.

Here are practical habits every woman can adopt:

Daily movement. Because metabolism naturally slows during menopause, staying active is crucial.6 Simple exercises—like walking, morning stretches, or dancing—can offer meaningful benefits for muscle maintenance and mood.

Resistance training. Resistance or strength training is the most effective way to rebuild and protect muscle mass.7 This can include using free weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups. Just two to three sessions a week can make a noticeable difference.

A nutritious diet. Protein-rich foods help repair and build muscles. Aim for 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily.8 Great options include eggs, lean meats, and dairy like milk, yoghurt and cheese.9 Plant-based foods such as edamame, dried fruits, tofu or sesame and flax seeds are high in phytoestrogens, which help ease menopausal symptoms by mimicking estrogen’s effects.10

Additionally, foods rich in calcium and vitamin D—like sardines, salmon, mackerel, tuna, and leafy greens—also support bone health, which becomes increasingly important during this life stage.11

Supportive supplements. Incorporating clinically proven nutrients into daily diet can improve muscle mass and overall resilience. For example, Ensure Gold contains CaHMB (Calcium β-hydroxy-β-methylbutyrate) which supports muscle repair and maintains muscle mass, and YBG (Yeast Beta Glucan) which helps strengthen immunity within four weeks, when combined with proper diet and exercise.

Quality sleep. A study has shown that 40% of women in their late 40s and early 50s experience sleep difficulties.12 To improve sleep quality, avoid caffeine and alcohol near bedtime and focus on establishing a regular nighttime schedule. Good sleep supports both muscle recovery and emotional balance.

“From a medical nutrition perspective, muscle health cannot be supported by physical activity alone—particularly during and after menopause. During this transition, women’s nutritional needs increase at a time when appetite and nutrient absorption may decline. Without adequate intake of high‑quality protein and essential micronutrients, muscle loss can accelerate. Clinically formulated nutritional supplements such as Ensure Gold are designed to help address these nutritional gaps, supporting muscle mass and functional strength as women age,” said Dr. Gamaliel Tayao, Abbott’s head of medical affairs in the Philippines.

Midlife is not about slowing down—it is an opportunity to refocus on strength that supports everyday living. When women are informed and proactive about muscle health, they are better equipped to grow into stronger, healthier versions of themselves. PR