Empowering Mindanaoan livelihood

PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) recently turned over hydroponic PlantSmart kits to its long-time partner St. Ana Multipurpose Cooperative (SAMULCO) in Davao City and Makilala Multipurpose Cooperative in Cotabato City, to help small-space owners grow their own gardens in a limited area.

“We are thankful for the continued support of PLDT Group to our cooperative. These will be used for the small garden in our eco-park and will benefit our members, too,” said Anabelle Buntog, Marketing Head of SAMULCO.

Since 2021, PLDT and Smart, under their Livelihood advocacy and PlantSmart initiative, have been partnering with various cooperatives, local government units (LGUs), and schools, to boost livelihood, promote sustainable gardening and empower communities with knowledge and skills to grow their own food.

PLDT Group aim to boost livelihood and promote proper nutrition among communities through the hydroponic PlantSmart kits that contain rock wool, easy-to-grow vegetable seeds, clay pebbles, nutrient solutions, and Kratky containers. Complemented by the Kalye Mabunga online learning series, these kits enable small-scale, community-based vegetable farming among communities. Supported by the Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Training Institute, Kalye Mabunga is a ten-episode show featuring the fundamentals of urban gardening and growing food at home. The series can be accessed on the Smart Communities official Facebook page and iADPAT, the online learning platform of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

Evelyn Mandolado, Makilala Multipurpose Coop Director, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the telcos, “With these PlantSmart kits, we can help members in far-flung areas grow their own small gardens in their homes, which will help improve their nutrition and diet.”

This year, Lamitan and Isabela LGUs also received their own PlantSmart kits, which were distributed to several schools in both cities.

These initiatives highlight the PLDT group’s commitment to help achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG No. 2: Zero Hunger and SDG No.3: Good Health and Well-Being. PR