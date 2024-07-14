Empowering people through health education

IT'S never too late to achieve your dreams when hope and perseverance are intertwined.

At 42, Dr. Jimymah Coching, a colon hydrotherapist based in Davao City, took a significant step by joining Mrs. Universe Philippines 2024, representing Mindanao.

Dr. Coching has dedicated 24 years to colon hydrotherapy and spent her entire career educating people on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and marriage. For Dr. Coching, helping others has always been her calling, bringing her immense happiness and a sense of purpose for the past 24 years.

Representing Mindanao in Mrs. Universe Philippines 2024 is a new path for her, one that she believes will further her advocacy of educating people on achieving a healthy and happy lifestyle.

Balancing roles as a full-time mom, wife, grandmother, entrepreneur, and doctor, Dr. Coching remains dedicated to her mission. She is determined to elevate her advocacy, believing it will profoundly help others and create a significant impact.

Despite her various responsibilities, her commitment to promoting a healthy and happy lifestyle shines through, inspiring those around her.

“I am here to educate people. With 24 years of practice, I've reached out to Davao and some nearby areas, but there's so much more to do. Educating people is crucial today; many die not from their sickness but from ignorance. Empowering married women, in particular, involves emphasizing the importance of their health,” Dr. Coching said.

Joining the pageant, Dr. Coching manages to maintain a balanced lifestyle, ensuring her routines remain unchanged. She emphasizes the importance of scheduling to keep her life organized. She always remembers that she can't do everything.

To manage stress and avoid disappointments, she has learned not to set expectations too high. Flexibility is also crucial for her, as it helps her navigate her daily life smoothly.

Dr. Coching feels deeply grateful for the unending support she receives from her family and friends, which boosts her confidence for the upcoming competition. She acknowledges her husband's wholehearted support despite her age, emphasizing that it's the purpose behind her participation that matters most — spreading awareness and making a meaningful impact on others' lives.

Dr. Coching has shown that age should never stop anyone from chasing their dreams. Her journey proves that life always brings challenges, but being strong and resilient helps overcome them and get closer to your goals.

The coronation night of Mrs. Universe is scheduled for August 25, 2024, in Manila, and Dr. Coching approaches it with passionate dedication. Her diligent preparation ensures that her message and advocacy reach those who need them most. This moment serves as a stepping stone for Dr. Coching, and her journey promises to inspire others just as she has inspired herself.