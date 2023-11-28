Empowering PH exporters toward global excellence

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), Export Development Council (EDC), and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) will once again spearhead the National Exporters' Week (NEW) on December 4 to 7, 2023.

NEW is an annual celebration of the shared commitment of both the public and private sectors to continuously develop and promote the Philippines as a dynamic force in the global export market. Presidential Proclamation 931 series of 1996 declared the first week of December as National Exporter's Week, emphasizing the nation's continuous pursuit of fostering a robust export industry.

The highlight of the week-long event is the National Export Congress (NEC) which aims to put a spotlight on the shared vision of the public and private sectors for the Philippines' export industry i.e. to establish the Philippines as a leading exporter of high-value products and services by 2028 while leveraging our superior knowledge and talent to cater to the diverse needs of global consumers and producers.

The NEC will also be live-streamed on the DTI-EMB, EDC, Philexport's Facebook and YouTube.

NEW 2023, with the theme "Agile Philippines: Empowering Exporters towards Global Excellence," aims to highlight the importance of developing and capacitating exporters to be nimble and resilient amidst a very volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world so that our exporters and our export industry can achieve global excellence and recognition.

Other export enablers have also collaborated with DTI, EDC, and Philexport in putting together a series of activities for the exporting community, including: