Empowering volunteers vs illegal activities

A NON-GOVERNMENT organization is championing the deputation of Bantay Bukid personnel, granting them legal authority to apprehend those who violate forest regulations.

From October 25 to 27, 2023, approximately 80 members of the Obu Manuvu tribe underwent deputation training at the Montenawin Eco-Resort, Sitio Ladian, Barangay Marahan, Marilog District, Davao City. Participants ranged from 27 to 63 years old.

The initiative was led by the Euro Generics International Philippines (Egip) Foundation in partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Office-Davao Region (NCIP-Davao) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao).

Egip Foundation project coordinator Joshua L. Donato said the training aims to empower Bantay Bukid personnel to tackle illegal activities such as timber poaching, treasure hunting, forest violations, and incursions by non-indigenous individuals on ancestral lands. Often, these personnel face challenges in apprehending violators due to demands for proof of their authority.

Donato explained, “Ang purpose gyud ani is to have authority to apprehend sa mga illegal loggers, forests violaters, ing-ana gyud ang purpose ani. Before man gyud kung mag apprehend sila pangitaan sila ug proof of authority – so ang deputation training i-train sila ug unsa tung mga balaod nga malapas sa usa ka violators (The purpose of this training is to provide them with the authority to apprehend illegal loggers and forest violators. Previously, when they tried to apprehend someone, they were asked for proof of authority. So, the deputation training educates them on the laws violated by these individuals).”

Transforming into nature-defender

In an interview on October 27, Clinton U. Luaton, a new Bantay Bukid member, shared his transformation from bird shooting and tree cutting to joining the group. He attributed this change to the significant alterations in their forests.

“Kami nag decide gyud mi na mag-seminar mi kay naluoy naman mi sa mga hayop ug kahoy nga among putlon mao karun naa mi diri sa seminar kay arun unsa gyud ang ginabawal dili dapat tandugon sa kinaiyahan (We decided to attend this seminar because we felt compassion for the animals and trees we used to harm. We're here to learn what is strictly prohibited and should not be disturbed in nature),” Luaton said.

Datu Leonardo E. Man-omanan, the oldest member of the batch, recalled his shift in focus from overseeing the mountains as a tribal leader to actively engaging in Bantay Bukid due to the devastation caused by illegal logging. He reminisced about the once-thriving forests and expressed his desire to see them restored.

“Karun nag seminar mi kay arun magbalik ang kalasangan, magbalik ang unang panahon nga maayo gyud ang pagtubo sa mga kahoy ug magkuan ang tanan mga hayop mga langgam, mga baboy, mga binaw mag-uli na dira sa kalasangan (We joined this seminar to restore the forests, to return to the earlier days when the trees grew well, and all the animals — birds, wild boars, and deer — would return to the forests),” Man-omanan said.

Feliciano A. Landim, a Bantay Bukid volunteer since 2012, highlighted their longstanding commitment to monitoring ancestral domains passed down by their ancestors. Despite previous involvement in hunting and scavenging, he chose to protect the environment and safeguard the watershed.

“Gusto naku ma-preserve ang kalasangan unang-una and then ang amoang tubig nga hinlo gihapon siya and then ang sumusunod amoang gi huna-huna, unsa pa kaya kung karun palang wala na sa unsa palang kaya ang mahitabo sa sumusunod na mga bata (First and foremost, I want to preserve the forests, keep our water clean, and think about the future generation. What will happen to them if, in our time, it's already in this state? What will happen to the children of the next generation?),” Landim said.

Increasing volunteers

Napoleon Christopher L. Mozar, DENR-Cenro Surveillance, and Investigation Unit Chief, expressed his satisfaction with the growing number of Bantay Bukid Personnel. He emphasized the shortage of foresters relative to the vast forested areas in Davao City. In the city, only three foresters are assigned.

“Dako gyud nig gamit kay mas mudaghan ang amoang mata sa bukid naa nay mubantay sa forest resources, naa nay mubantay sa wildlife, sa atoang mga basura, sa tubig, sa mining, tanan-tanan kay amoa man silang gi train (This is a tremendous asset for us. We now have more eyes in the mountains guarding forest resources, wildlife, waste, water, and mining. They were trained for this),” Mozar said.

He acknowledged the prior difficulty in apprehending forest violators before the presence of Bantay Bukid personnel. When reported, they often had to travel significant distances, allowing offenders to escape. With Bantay Bukid members in the community, they can promptly apprehend violators for violating environmental laws and ordinances.

Egip Foundation communication and development manager Celina Le Niendre-Van Dierenrouck addressed the challenges of raising awareness and disseminating information.

However, their partnership with the Obu Manuvu tribe has enabled them to learn sustainable ways to utilize the environment. Van Dierenrouck expressed hope that their collaboration with the Obu Manuvu will serve as a guiding example for other tribal communities, demonstrating that forests need not be sacrificed for livelihoods.

“The most I think is really the tribal acceptance and trust that they have with us, and thanks to that now we can replicate it on ten new areas,” Van Dierenrouck said. RGP