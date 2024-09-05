Emz Salvador tops Datba monthly finals

EMILIZA "Emz" Yap Salvador clinched the August champion's trophy in the recently concluded Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) Monthly Finals Tournament, held at the SM Lanang bowling center.

Salvador, with a twice-to-beat advantage, defeated veteran challenger Ulysses Caturan, 211-194, to secure the title and a spot in the grand finals.

She topped the six-game qualifying round with 1,216 pinfalls, followed by her husband Kim Salvador, who placed second with 1,181. Cyrus Morales (1,179) and Caturan (1,173) rounded out the top four.

In the shootout round, Caturan, who finished fourth, outlasted Morales (174) and Kim (204) to advance to the finals.

Emz took home a cash prize of P7,000, while Caturan earned P5,000. Kim won P3,000, and Morales received P2,000.

Caturan, who tallied 665 pinfalls, was the top qualifier and secured the highest game-qualifying score (261). He shared the highest game finals honors with Art Galendez, both scoring 222.