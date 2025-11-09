Endangered Hawksbill sea turtle rescued in Davao City

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), in coordination with the Marine Environmental Protection Group SEM (MEPG-SEM) and Coast Guard Sub-Station Sasa, rescued a juvenile hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) along the shoreline of Barangay Sasa in Davao City.

“The operation was initiated after concerned residents reported the marine turtle in the coastal area. Responding personnel immediately proceeded to the location and safely secured the turtle, ensuring it was handled properly to avoid stress or injury,” CGDSEM wrote in a Facebook post on November 8, 2025.

The turtle was rescued on the same day and turned over to the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, a well-known marine wildlife sanctuary dedicated to the conservation of endangered sea turtles.

The juvenile turtle will undergo further evaluation and monitoring before its possible release back into the sea. CGDSEM reminded the public that any sighting of marine wildlife should be reported to the nearest coast guard station for assistance.

Hawksbill turtle: Critically endangered

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the hawksbill turtle is listed as critically endangered under the Endangered Species Act. This species typically nests in small numbers on small beaches, with most populations found in the Western Atlantic (Caribbean), Indian, and Indo-Pacific Oceans.

Major threats to hawksbill turtles include bycatch in fishing gear, direct harvest of turtles and eggs, loss and degradation of nesting and foraging habitats, predation of eggs and hatchlings, vessel strikes, ocean pollution and marine debris, and changing environmental conditions.

Hawksbill turtles are distinguished by their mottled shells, which feature irregular shades of amber, orange, red, yellow, black, and brown. Their shells typically have serrated edges and overlapping scutes. These turtles generally grow two to three feet in shell length and can weigh between 100 and 150 pounds at maturity.

The hawksbill turtle is one of five sea turtle species that inhabit the tropical oceans of the Philippines.

Conservation of sea turtles

According to the 2024 Integrated Report of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., as of April 2025, the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park recorded approximately 10,062 hatchlings released, 88 nests found, 32 rescued turtles, 108 bird species identified, 29,042 mangroves planted, and 21,741 visitors to the center.

The Aboitiz Cleanergy Park is an eight-hectare biodiversity reserve that serves as a nesting site for the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle. The site features mangroves, a botanical garden with 29 native tree species, 108 bird species, and a Pawikan Rescue Center dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of rescued turtles. RGP