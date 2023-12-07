Enhancing road safety: Davao City’s Speed Limit Ordinance sets stricter rules

THE new Davao City Speed Limit Ordinance, distinct from the 2013 Executive Order (EO) No. 39 series, will establish specific speed limits for Davao roads, according to a City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CCTMO) official.

CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude, during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, December 7, at the City Hall training hall, announced the implementation of City Ordinance 0270-23 series of 2023, also known as the new Speed Limit Ordinance of Davao City, scheduled to begin on January 11, 2024.

“Ang gipahigayon nga full implementation ani is magsugod ni sa January 11, but this coming December 11 up to January 10 is mao na atoang gihimo nga information drive (The full implementation of this ordinance will commence on January 11, but from December 11 to January 10, we will conduct an information drive),” Abide said.

Starting December 11, 2023, until January 10, 2024, the CTTMO plans to distribute information, education, and communication (IEC) materials in strategic locations to educate the public about the revised speed limits on city roads.

Before the ordinance's enforcement, the CTTMO will install 1,526 signages across the city, prioritizing 32 roads, including Toril to Binugao, Tugbok to overpass, Lasang to Bunawan Task-Force Davao (TF-Davao) checkpoint, Diversion to Crocodile Park, Quimpo Boulevard to Citi Hardware, J.P. Laurel to Grand Regal Hotel, Quirino Street to San Pedro Street, and coastal roads.

Abude highlighted a key difference from the previous EO, stating that the new ordinance introduces three speed limits: 60 kph, 40 kph, and 30 kph.

The maximum allowable speed is 60 kph for light vehicles and motorcycles, 50 kph for trucks, buses, and passenger vans on open roads, 40 kph for light vehicles, and 30 kph for heavy vehicles on through streets.

In city streets, both light and heavy vehicles are limited to 30 kph, while the speed limit for both classifications in crowded streets is 20 kph.

The ordinance imposes fines for violators: P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third and final offense.

Offenders have seven calendar days to pay the fine, with an additional P500 penalty if not paid within the specified period.

Major Dexter Domingo, head of the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU), assured collaboration with the CTTMO to enforce the ordinance and prevent violations.

The City Government of Davao has already provided four speed guns, and the CTTMO plans to purchase additional speed cameras and guns for effective implementation. RGP

