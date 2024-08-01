100 comm professors gather for Pinoy Media Congress

ABS-CBN, in partnership with the Philippine Association of Communication Educators (PACE), successfully held the “Pinoy Media Congress: Training the Teachers” on July 25 and 26.

This two-day event brought together about 100 PACE members, who teach various communication and journalism subjects in colleges nationwide, offering them a wealth of learning opportunities and fun-filled activities. The sessions covered the latest trends and practices in news, film and entertainment production, digital media, marketing, research, and creative communications.

Participants also had the unique opportunity to experience a studio tour and meet the hosts of “It’s Showtime,” including Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Darren Espanto, Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, Ryan Bang, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez. Meanwhile, comedienne-host Melai Cantiveros also visited the delagates to bring joy to the activities.

Kane Errol Choa, VP/Head of ABS-CBN Corporate Communications, emphasized the importance of the event, saying, "ABS-CBN is proud to host this important event with PACE. Our goal is to provide educators with the knowledge and tools they need to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving field of media and communications."

This is the second time that ABS-CBN and PACE have collaborated for a training session for teachers, which was first held 13 years ago. ABS-CBN and PACE have been staging the Pinoy Media Congress (PMC) for 19 years, continually fostering the development of communication educators and students in the Philippines.

In recognition of their long-standing partnership, ABS-CBN presented a certification of appreciation to PACE for their unwavering support over the years—handed over by ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, and vice president for Corporate Communications Kane Errol Choa.

Mark Lester Del Mundo Chico, president of PACE, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with ABS-CBN once again. This event has been incredibly beneficial for our members, and we look forward to more collaborations in the future."

The event, organized by the ABS-CBN Corporate Communications, provided numerous networking opportunities, allowing educators to share insights and experiences, enhancing the overall learning experience. Among the speakers are Robert Labayen, Kriz Gazmen, Francis Toral, Rondel Lindayag, Henry Quitain, Marizel Samson-Martinez, Carmi Raymundo, Mico del Rosario, Arlene Burgos, Jeff Canoy, Melvin Fetalvero, Jasmin Pallera, Darla Sauler, Alex Balite, Sierra Borlongan, Charina Fernandez, Diorella Agoncillo, and Yvette Tan. PR