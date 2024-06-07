2 Davao designers shine in Philippine Fashion Gala

TWO Davao Region-based fashion designers were featured in the recently-concluded Philippine Fashion Gala 2024 Paragon held at Museo San Agustin, San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila - a UNESCO world heritage site.
and Gladys Ayuste showcased their creativity and passion through their exceptional collections alongside 10 other designers from across the country.
“It was an ecstatic feeling to be part of the show. As a Dabawenyo, I’m happy to bring with me our culture and talents to the Philippine Fashion scene,” the Fashion Designers Alliance - Mindanao Chapter director shared.
Chiu presented his 5-collection dubbed as “Youth Quake.”
“It depicts the potential and power of youth to repair what needs to be fixed from the previous generations,” he explained.
Ayuste, for her part, shared that she is honored to be part of an iconic and historical event.
“I’m proud to represent my home province of Davao de Oro, and knowing that I could possibly be the first fashion designer from my municipality (Maragusan) to be invited to the Philippine Fashion Gala and be lined up with the best designers in the country,” Ayuste said.
Her collection, rEVOLUTION, features 11 creations inspired by Philippine History.
“The collection revolutionizes the modern Filipino street wear by evolving designs to reflect and manifest the depth and scope of Philippine regional cultures and historical experiences while taking into account emerging trends in the global fashion landscape,” Ayuste added.
“Moving forward, I’ll be exploring more unique, utilitarian perspective designs, and I’m looking at implementing more interesting ways of using other techniques and patterns. This is really my forte, my niche, and I’m looking forward to sharing my creations for everyone to enjoy wearing and using,” she said.
Philippine Fashion Gala is organized by MTP Production, produced by Mr. Mike Tagle in direction of Mr. Raymund Ramirez Seranillo. It is a bi-annual non-profit fashion show that showcases state-of-the-art designs by local designers.
Other designers featured are Ayra Longsiab of Benguet; Laydeh Alberto of Baguio; Carl Arcusa of Gen. Arias City; Cedric Ramos of Bulacan; Ercia Aguila of Laguna; JP Chua of Batangas; Frankie Say of San Juan; Frhyne Daman of Aklan; and the dynamic duo Jet Torrento and Cyril Muyco of Iloilo.
“This event is more than a fashion show, it is the beginning of a new era of Philippine fashion, this is the event where we get to celebrate art, fashion and history all in one night,” Tagle said.