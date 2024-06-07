2 Davao designers shine in Philippine Fashion Gala

“It depicts the potential and power of youth to repair what needs to be fixed from the previous generations,” he explained.

Ayuste, for her part, shared that she is honored to be part of an iconic and historical event.

“I’m proud to represent my home province of Davao de Oro, and knowing that I could possibly be the first fashion designer from my municipality (Maragusan) to be invited to the Philippine Fashion Gala and be lined up with the best designers in the country,” Ayuste said.