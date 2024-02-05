2024 Grammys Preview: Five big questions ahead of Sunday’s award show

LOS ANGELES — The 66th annual Grammy Awards are on Sunday, airing live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+. So, what can viewers expect?

Some new, some old. Executive producers Raj Kapoor, Ben Winston, and Jesse Collins are returning for their fourth year — evolving the show from their first, which required completely reimagining the Grammys for COVID-19. In 2021, they had the idea to turn musicians into each other’s audiences when there couldn’t be one, a concept that has informed every Grammys since.

For example: artists sit at tables near the front of the stage to give the sense that the musicians and the audience as “just having a really lovely evening together,” Winston told The Associated Press. “We’ve gone away from the big, grandiose, massive theaters with rows and rows and rows of people and actually try to make a really beautiful, bespoke concert every year.”

He says there will continue to be no close ups of musicians as the winners are read out — “and then people rewind to see the disappointment in people’s faces,” he says. “We’ve changed that because it becomes a bit too competitive. We’ve really just tried to make it a loving room for the music community.”

Some elements of the stage – like the gramophone in the middle – will remain the same. “I really like the ideal of keeping elements of last year, but then changing key parts of it,” he says – building off of what has succeeded in the past and making appropriate alterations for the new year.

Similarly, comedian Trevor Noah will host for a fourth time. “There’s never a hesitation, never a hiccup. There’s never a stumble,” says Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. of their returning host. “He relates so well to the artists and to the music community in my mind, because he’s a fan and he’s an appreciator and a lover of music.”

But what’s new in 2024, and what should viewers keep an eye out for? Here are five burning questions — and answers.