2025 Korean Film Festival opens with a bigger celebration of cinema

Lights, camera, K-film! The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) unveils the 2025 Korean Film Festival: Scenes on Screen, a vibrant celebration of Korean cinema through screenings, exhibits, talks, and competitions.

This year’s edition is KCC’s grandest yet—bridging cultures, sparking imaginations, and spotlighting the creative vision behind Korea’s cinematic masterpieces. With free, public events, the festival offers something for everyone, from casual viewers to cinephiles and aspiring filmmakers.

Production Design Exhibit: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds

August 27 – November 21 | KCC | Free Admission

In partnership with the Korean Film Archive, this exhibit highlights the artistry of production design, featuring works by Ryu Seong-hee (Decision to Leave, The Handmaiden), Cho Hwa-sung (Hansan: Rising Dragon), and Han Ah rum (Kill Boksoon, Kingmaker). Discover how scripts transform into immersive cinematic worlds through design, construction, and storytelling.

Talkback Session: Philippine–Korean Film Exchange

August 27 | Cine Adarna, UPFI Film Center, UP Diliman

A dialogue on production design and film industries of Korea and the Philippines, featuring designer Han Ah rum, producer RuBi (ARTCOMPANY HAN), Park Hee Seong of KOFIC, plus representatives from the FDCP and Filipino filmmakers. The session also includes the awarding of “Reel Connections: Student Short Film Competition,” with winners heading to the 2025 Busan International Film Festival.

Sign up here: bit.ly/2025KoreanFilmFestivalTalkBackSession

Korean Film Screenings

August 29–31 | SM Mall of Asia, SM City Iloilo, SM Lanang Premier

Catch critically acclaimed films tied to the production design exhibit: I, The Executioner (2024), Concrete Utopia (2023), and Kingmaker (2022). Admission is free.

Tingin Southeast Asian Film Festival

September 26–27 | Gateway Cineplex 18

Korea takes the spotlight as a guest country at this year’s Tingin Film Festival hosted by the NCCA, themed “Women’s Ways of Seeing.”

The 2025 Korean Film Festival: Scenes on Screen is presented by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines with the Korean Film Council, FDCP, NCCA, UPFI, SM Cinema, and Gateway Cineplex 18. PR