‘28 Years Later'

Fiennes worked closely with production and costume designers Carson McColl and Gareth Pugh to get that striking impression that the survivors had when they encountered Dr. Kelson for the first time.

“We had wonderful conversations about Kelson and his world and clothes,” Fiennes recounts. “One of Kelson’s defining traits is that he covers himself in iodine, which is a prophylactic against the rage virus. So, Kelson is covered in reddish-orange iodine, and then we made the decision to have his head shaven, which we thought was a strong look.”

Makeup supervisor Flora Moody finished off Dr. Kelson’s shocking look.

“Flora considered what do people look like if they no longer have access to shampoo and makeup,” Fiennes continues. “We all wanted the iodine-shielded figure to look arresting and startling,” Fiennes continues.

