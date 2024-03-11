3 Body Problem arrives on Netflix on March 21

ON Thursday, March 7th 7am PT, Netflix debuted the final trailer and official main key art for its latest sci-fi offering, 3 Body Problem. The series will debut with a world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, featuring an immersive on-ground hologram experience for fans.
In this adaptation of the internationally celebrated bestseller, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.
RELEASE DATE: March 21, 2024
EPISODES: 8 episodes x 1 hour
SHOWRUNNERS: Emmy-Award winners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Emmy-nominated writer-producer Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files)
CAST: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.
OTHER INFORMATION:
Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers, along with Fenfen Xu, Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma. Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak. Academy Award-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) and Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton will direct and co-executive produce. Additional directors include Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro. PR