3 Body Problem arrives on Netflix on March 21

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

ON Thursday, March 7th 7am PT, Netflix debuted the final trailer and official main key art for its latest sci-fi offering, 3 Body Problem. The series will debut with a world premiere at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, featuring an immersive on-ground hologram experience for fans.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

In this adaptation of the internationally celebrated bestseller, a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

RELEASE DATE: March 21, 2024

EPISODES: 8 episodes x 1 hour

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

SHOWRUNNERS: Emmy-Award winners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Emmy-nominated writer-producer Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood)

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, The X-Files)

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

CAST: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers, along with Fenfen Xu, Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma. Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak. Academy Award-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) and Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton will direct and co-executive produce. Additional directors include Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro. PR

Netflix
Series
3 Body Problem
David Benioff
D.B. Weiss
Alexander Woo
Bernadette Caulfield

