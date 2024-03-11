3 Body Problem arrives on Netflix on March 21

CAST: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong and Jonathan Pryce.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi), Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue are Executive Producers for T-Street. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, are Executive Producers, along with Fenfen Xu, Xiaosong Gao and Lauren Ma. Plan B Entertainment's Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner are Executive Producers. Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke are Executive Producers for Primitive Streak. Academy Award-nominated director Derek Tsang (Better Days) and Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton will direct and co-executive produce. Additional directors include Jeremy Podeswa and Minkie Spiro. PR