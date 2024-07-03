‘A Quiet Place’ prequel box office hit

It’s both a franchise-best and significantly more than expected. Going into the weekend, prerelease tracking had “Day One” pegged for a $40 million debut, but audiences were clearly more enthusiastic to see the action-horror starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn and released by Paramount. The same could not be said for Kevin Costner’s “ Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 ,” which opened to $11 million.

The ”Quiet Place” victory wasn’t quite enough to snag the coveted first place spot on the charts, though. That honor again went to Disney and Pixar’s juggernaut “ Inside Out 2 ,” which added an estimated $57.4 million in its third weekend in theaters , and crossed $1 billion globally.