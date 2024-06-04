ABS-CBN board of directors appoints Charo Santos-Concio as director

ABS-CBN Corporation has appointed former ABS-CBN president and CEO Ma. Rosario “Charo” Santos-Concio to its board of directors.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on May 30, ABS-CBN said the company’s Board of Directors elected Charo as a director, filling the board vacancy left by the passing of Atty. Augusto Almeda-Lopez.

Charo served as ABS-CBN president and CEO and held various roles in the company including chief operating officer, chief content officer, president of ABS-CBN University, executive advisor, and head of Channel 2 Mega Manila Management.

She was named Asian Media Woman of the Year by ContentAsia, Woman of the Year by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, and recipient of the Gold Stevie Award in the Female Executive of the Year in Asia, Australia, or New Zealand in the Stevie Awards for Women.

Charo graduated as a cum laude of St. Paul’s College in Manila with a degree in Communication Arts. She also completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2007.

