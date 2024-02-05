ABS-CBN scores 3 big wins at 20th Philippine Quill Awards

ABS-CBN clinched three Awards of Excellence at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, which honored the company’s creative breakthrough in staging an online fundraiser for super typhoon Odette survivors and compelling internal safety communication campaigns during the pandemic.

The Philippine Quill Awards, given by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, recognize excellence in strategic communication and outstanding communication skills in the country.

ABS-CBN’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan,” a 100-day donation challenge that leveraged on the power of its digital platforms and influential celebrities to help raise funds to provide relief to 100,000 families devastated by super typhoon Odette during the Covid-19 pandemic, was honored with an Award of Excellence.

The ”Tulong” project, which deviated from the conventional fund-drive, was marked by virtual fundraisers for 100 consecutive nights featuring popular and influential ABS-CBN stars in online concerts, interactive shows, virtual run, benefit sale, among others, on YouTube, Facebook, iWantTFC, Kumu, and Sky Cable.

The multifaceted and multi-platform fundraisers resonated with different audiences and ultimately provided aid to over 200,000 families in areas affected by the calamity. Through ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., families were given home repair kits and food supplies, while others received livestock and livelihood items to help them rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, two employee campaigns also took home Philippine Quill awards because of its use of compelling language and appealing imagery to emphasize to workers the importance of workplace health and safety procedures.

ABS-CBN’s “Act as If You Have the Virus” internal campaign, which aimed to help mitigate Covid-19 cases within the organization using striking visuals and impactful messaging, won an Award of Excellence. This completes a three-peat recognition in IABC's international, regional, and local awards programs. Previously, it won a Gold Quill Award from IABC in New York and a Silver Quill Award from IABC Asia Pacific.

“Handa KNB?,” a fire prevention and earthquake preparedness internal safety communications campaign that reawakened the sense of caution among Kapamilya employees, also brought home an Award of Excellence.

Other Kapamilyas invited to be presenters at the awards night include former ABS-CBN Vice President for Manila Radio and news anchor Peter Musngi and ABS-CBN Vice President for Corporate Communications and IABC Asia Pacific chairman Kane Errol Choa. ABS-CBN News Channel’s (ANC) Ron Cruz was the host of the awards program held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

IABC is a global organization of business communication professionals working in diverse industries and disciplines to identify, share, and apply the world’s best communication practices. PR