ABS-CBN unveils new series “Blood vs Duty” starring Richard, Bela, Gerald

ABS-CBN is set to intensify primetime television further with the official launch of “Blood vs Duty,” an upcoming action-drama series starring Richard Gutierrez, Bela Padilla, and Gerald Anderson.

Excitement builds further with the addition of Barbie Imperial and Baron Geisler in the lead cast as confirmed in the project announcement held on Monday (January 19).

Last year, Baron starred in “Incognito” with Richard, while Barbie joined Gerald in “Sins of the Father” for its second season. Both Baron and Barbie were seen in the series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” playing the roles of Rocky Boy and Tisay, respectively.

ABS-CBN’s JRB Creative Production unit, the creator behind “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” “Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin,” and “Sins of the Father,” heads the production of the series and is directed by FM Reyes.

“Blood vs Duty” is set to air on primetime soon. For more details, follow JRB Creative Production on Facebook, X (Twitter) (@JRBcreativeprod), Instagram (@JRBcreativeproduction), and TikTok (@jrbcreativeprod).