​​Akira Kurata releases debut single “Dahil Sa’yo,” under GMA Playlist

Sparkle artist Akira Kurata marked his entry into the music scene with the release of his first single, “Dahil Sa’yo,” under GMA Playlist. The upbeat track about newfound love is now featured on Spotify’s Fresh Finds Playlist.

Kurata, who was a winner of the GMA Playlist Choice award in the Sparkle Campus Cuties search and a part of All-Out Sundays Sing Kilig Segment, shares his excitement about the song. “The happy beat and the words made me feel so good that I knew it was the perfect song for me. I’m so thankful and happy to have this as my first song. It’s a dream come true for me to be part of GMA Playlist and I can’t wait to see what happens next."

Composed by Roxanne Fabian, mixed by Andrea Rae Culla, and produced by Rocky Gacho and Roxanne Fabian, “Dahil Sa’yo” is a high-energy pop track designed to make any listener move to its beat. Its lyrics paint a picture of a world filled with color and sleepless nights, all caused by the exhilarating feeling of being in love.

Kurata hopes listeners will connect with the song’s infectious energy. “I want listeners to feel happy and full of love. ‘Dahil Sa’yo’ is not a slow song; it’s a song you can dance to while singing. I hope it makes the listeners want to celebrate love.”

Akira Kurata’s “Dahil Sa’yo” is now available on digital platforms worldwide.