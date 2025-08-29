All roads lead to Davao for Ben&Ben

Fresh from three shows on back-to-back weekends, the country’s biggest folk-pop band Ben&Ben is ending August with a resounding bang for the Davao leg of their The Traveller Across Dimensions album tour.

The show will be held at the Holy Cross of Davao College Gymnasium in Davao City on August 30, following highly successful stagings in Bacolod City and Baguio City.

Ben&Ben frontmen Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin, together with bassist Agnes Reoma and keyboardist Pat Lasaten dropped by Ayala Malls Abreeza today for a surprise busking, providing a teaser of what is to come during their show on Saturday.

They will be going around the city tomorrow for more surprise visits–their way of touching base with Liwanag prior to their concert.

“We are very excited to be back in Davao to perform for our Liwanag here. It is heartwarming to be embraced so wonderfully by the people of Davao. We cannot wait for Saturday. We look forward to seeing you all at the show,” Ben&Ben said.

For the show on August 30, fans can look forward to hearing all 12 songs from The Traveller Across Dimensions, the band’s third studio album, as well as many of the band’s past hits, including the most recently released single Saranggola. What makes the show unique is that it will follow a narrative that will be brought to life not just by Ben&Ben’s music, but also by amazing light play and well crafted animation.

The concept album tells the story of Liwanag, the Traveller, as she journeys through innocence, struggle, and maturity. She writes 12 songs along the way, which relate her experiences in each of the Dimensions. The songs reflect the various experiences of the band members over the past several years and showcase their growth as people, as songwriters, and as musicians.

Liwanag’s story also aligns with the band members’ resolve to live a life of purpose.



“A life of purpose entails a journey of self-discovery, struggle, growth, meaningful connections, and positive contribution. All these have been part of Liwanag’s journey, and part of ours as well. Seeing the songs come alive on stage will allow you to appreciate that journey, that purpose, even more. We would love for you to be part of our show,” the band said.

The Davao leg of The Traveller Across Dimensions Tour is made possible through the support of Bace Productions, Davao Concert Scene Events Management Services, and DuckWorld PH. PR