AltG Records presents SALA’s ‘Tahanan’

“The song paints love as a home that steadies when you feel the world is falling apart,” Neth Macam, the band’s vocalist, shares. “’Sa Wala’ was about asking what to do; ‘Tahanan’ is the answer - it’s what we will do. We will make each other a safe space.”

Central to the song’s emotional core is the imagery of shared movement and synchronization, as the lyric says, ‘tayo’y magsasayaw na apak mo magkabilaan kong mga paa.’

“It’s about dancing through problems with a single rhythm and a shared destination,” Macam explains. “When you dance with someone’s feet on yours, you have to move as one. That’s what ‘tahanan’ or home means to us - finding that person who becomes your peace, regardless of the chaos outside.

SALA - composed of Neth Macam, Allen Lucas, Fourth Tayag, and Rigil Borromeo - credits AltG Records for providing the creative freedom to explore their unique sound, which range form metal and ‘60s music to old-school R&B

“Now that we have AltG Records, we have a means of disseminating our music while staying true to our vision. They’ve given us the confidence to experiment and share our authentic sound with a wider audience,” says Macam.

“Tahanan” is now available for streaming and download on digital platforms nationwide.