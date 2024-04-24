AMBS, ABS-CBN partner to bring iconic Kapamilya shows and TV Patrol on ALLTV

Through the content agreements executed during the contract signing ceremonies held at the Brittany Hotel Villar City, ALLTV will host the airing of nostalgic Kapamilya shows under the Jeepney TV brand and likewise simulcast the longest-running primetime newscast in the country, TV Patrol.

Beginning May 13, ALLTV viewers can catch selected all-time favorite Kapamilya teleseryes from Jeepney TV in different parts of the day, including primetime, and get the latest important news from TV Patrol.

Present at the contract signing were Chairman of Villar Group Manny Villar, Sen. Mark Villar, Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. president and CEO Paolo Villar, All Value Holdings Corp. president and CEO Camille Villar. Representing AMBS were its president Maribeth Tolentino and its CFO Cecille Bernardo.

Representing ABS-CBN were chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, Group CFO Rick Tan, and chief partnership officer Bobby Barreiro.

The new partnership seeks to deliver enjoyable, enriching, and informative content to audiences via ALLTV available on Channel 2 on free TV, cable and satellite TV nationwide. PR