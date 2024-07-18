Andrea Brillantes is LVNA’s new face

CEO and founder Drake Dustin said they’ve been eyeing to get Blythe as one of their ambassadors given her influence especially to the younger market.

“She speaks to the young generation and our business direction is also gearing towards tapping the younger market,” Dustin said, adding millennials and Gen Z are known to be into gift giving.

Beyond being an endorser, Blythe is also set to have stronger ties with the brand as one of their business partners as Lvna intends to expand beyond the Philippines.

“[The] pitch came from them. It is something I really want to do. I never imagined it but I got so excited and happy. You will get it once you see it. It is something I have never done before,” the “High Street” the actress shared in an interview during her contract signing with the brand.

In time for its 7th anniversary, Lvna is cementing its presence in the country with its upcoming branches in Baguio, Cebu, and other parts of the Philippines.

“We will expand largely in the Philippines this year and next year, we envision Lvna to be a world-renowned jewelry brand. This is proudly Filipino and we hope to bring our culture and talents to the global scene,” Dustin said.

Some of the brand’s ambassadors are Ivana Alawi, Kylie Verzosa, and Rabiya Torres, among others.