‘Anyone But You’ cast share their preparation for their roles

Work hard at working out

“I didn’t realize how naked I would be [in the movie],” shares Powell, who plays Ben. “I knew it was a rom-com, which meant I should stay away from the beer for a bit. But I didn’t expect to be this naked, this often. I kept weights and resistance bands in my trailer that I would break out on certain days, just to keep everything looking good.”

Joe Davidson, who plays the boyfriend of the woman Ben is truly after, was traveling in Tasmania when his agent called with the news that Will Gluck wished to meet with him in Sydney. “It said specifically in the email that Beau must be big and strong, and I’d just spent a few weeks in Tasmania traveling around, so I wasn’t in peak physical condition at all,” recalls Davidson. “I headed up to Sydney and went into a Kmart, grabbed two dumbbells, and started a little workout. I did sit-ups, and everyone was like, ‘What’s this guy doing?’ I did a 30 min Kmart workout, then headed in for my audition.”