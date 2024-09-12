Arcane Returns for Final Chapter this November

Netflix and Riot Games released on September 6 the Official Trailer, along with new images, for the Second and Final Chapter of ARCANE.
The explosive trailer is powered by a collaboration with Ashnikko for “Paint The Town Blue,” the first single on the Arcane season two original soundtrack from Riot Games / Virgin Music Group. “Paint The Town Blue” debuted alongside the trailer today and fans can listen to the single.
The Primetime Emmy Award winning series returns this November, only on Netflix.
Don’t Miss the next ARCANE news when it drops during the GEEKED WEEK LIVE FAN EVENT on Thursday, Sept. 19!
From Riot Games, ARCANE returns this November on Netflix. The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck. The Animation Studio is Fortiche Animation. Voices include Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Annie Award winner Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas(Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed) among others to be announced.
Season One of ARCANE solidified Netflix’s position as a leader in adapting game franchises into animated cultural phenomena. Globally praised as one of the Best TV Shows of 2021, the adult animated series also earned four PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS (2022) including Outstanding Animated Program – the first streaming series to win Outstanding Animated Program.
The series swept the 2022 Annie Awards with wins in Nine categories including Best TV/Media, Best Writing, Best Voice Acting (Ella Purnell), Best Direction, Best Production Design, Best Character Animation, Best Storyboarding, Best Character Design and Best FX. The series was also recognized by the gaming community winning Best Adaptation at The Game Awards (2022). In addition, the Arcane album was nominated for a 2022 Billboard Music Award for Top Soundtrack. PR