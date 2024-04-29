Are you ready to catch “The Fall Guy”?

When “The Fall Guy” was pitched to Gosling, he became immediately enthusiastic about the movie that he agreed not only to embody the character of Colt Seavers, but also to take on the role of producer, adding an extra layer of creative synergy to the project.

“The opportunity to work with David Leitch was so exciting to me because I’m a fan, but also, the fact that he’s a stunt performer who’s making a film about the stunt community just felt like the perfect fit,” Gosling says. “Setting an action movie within the world of the people who make action movies felt so authentic because they’re the only people who really know how to achieve those things. One of my first acting jobs was on a kids’ action show called “Young Hercules,” so I’ve almost always had a stunt double. In my experience with stunt doubles, they’ll come in, do all the cool stuff, risk everything, then disappear into the shadows, and the actors take credit for what they’ve done. So, it’s exciting to be part of something that shines a spotlight back onto them.”