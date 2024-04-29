Are you ready to catch “The Fall Guy”?

IT’S time to make some trouble with the winning team-up of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the action-romance-comedy “The Fall Guy.” Experience sexy chemistry, hilarious comebacks, epic stunts and more in director (and former stunt performer) David Leitch’s love letter to filmmaking. “The Fall Guy” opens in cinemas May 1.
In “The Fall Guy,” Gosling plays Colt Seavers, who, like everyone in the stunt community, gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for people’s entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life (Blunt) while still doing his day job.
When “The Fall Guy” was pitched to Gosling, he became immediately enthusiastic about the movie that he agreed not only to embody the character of Colt Seavers, but also to take on the role of producer, adding an extra layer of creative synergy to the project.
“The opportunity to work with David Leitch was so exciting to me because I’m a fan, but also, the fact that he’s a stunt performer who’s making a film about the stunt community just felt like the perfect fit,” Gosling says. “Setting an action movie within the world of the people who make action movies felt so authentic because they’re the only people who really know how to achieve those things. One of my first acting jobs was on a kids’ action show called “Young Hercules,” so I’ve almost always had a stunt double. In my experience with stunt doubles, they’ll come in, do all the cool stuff, risk everything, then disappear into the shadows, and the actors take credit for what they’ve done. So, it’s exciting to be part of something that shines a spotlight back onto them.”
From a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce, The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, and by Ryan Gosling and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs and executive producer of the upcoming series Ripley) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.
Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, The Fall Guy also stars Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise) and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).
