Are you up for a game?

Starring Sanya Lopez, Coleen Garcia, Faye Lorenzo,and Xian Lim, “Playtime” is under the helm of esteemed director Mark A. Reyes V, who is also behind the film’s story and original concept.

“Playtime” revolves around three women from three different worlds who find themselves in the same situation involving a man they all mistakenly trust.

Vlogger-influencer Allyson (Sanya) entertains a seemingly harmless fan but soon finds out how dangerous he actually is.

Bride-to-be Roni (Coleen) wants one last adventure before she settles down. She decides to hook up with a stranger in a bar.

Meanwhile, Patricia (Faye) only wants to get away from her abusive ex. She naively trusts a stranger she sees as a ‘hero’ who rescues her from her boyfriend.

Three women. Three strangers of different personalities. Three lives intertwine as Allyson, Roni, and Patricia get entangled with the same man: Lucas (Xian).

Lucas wants to play, but his idea of playing games is far from what these women imagined.

“Playtime” is the first-ever project on the big screen of Sanya and Xian.

Sanya says the film shows a different side of her and of her co-actors that moviegoers can look forward to.

“Marami kaming ginawa dito na lahat kami first time naming gawin. It's one of those suspense thrillers na kakaiba sa the usual na napapanood ninyo. Mayroon ako ditong ginawa na first time n’yong makikita,” shared the Sparkle actress.

“Kaming tatlo kasi iba-iba ang character namin at iba-iba rin ang kuwento namin dito. Kaya sana abangan n’yo kasi exciting, sobrang suspense. Sana maramdaman ninyo kung gano kami hiningal at nahirapan sa kuwento,” she added.

Xian, meanwhile, took his preparations for his role to another level.

“Physically, I was bulking up for this. When they offered me the role, sabi nga nila that Lucas, my character, will be after the three girls. Sabi ko ah, maybe, I should veer away from the parang boy next door, loving son, romantic lead image, and move into like a big guy, right? Like, if I'm with three girls, they won't be able to get away from me. So that was a conscious effort for me to gain a little bit of muscle mass for this. Mentally, it's just getting into the mindset that you're playing a psychopath. So, it's a bit hard, but kinaya naman,” he said.

Xian’s fellow Viva artist Coleen likewise expressed her excitement at being part of this latest film from GMA Pictures and Viva Films.

“All the characters are really interesting. It's very thrilling, it's very suspenseful. You wouldn't be able to guess what's going to happen,” shared Coleen. “‘I think, [for] all of us – the artists in this movie – it's new for us, everything we did [was new].”

Like Xian, Faye also made sure she was physically and mentally ready for her character as Patricia.

“Syempre, unang-una, work out. Kasi medyo may pa-skin kami dito eh. And syempre, inaral ko ‘yung character. Unang-una binasa ko ‘yung script, and then inaral ko ‘yung character,” she said.

“Playtime” also serves as a homecoming for Direk Mark, who began his directorial career in Viva through anthologies and the hit ‘90s youth-oriented series, “T.G.I.S.,” which aired on GMA. From his numerous TV projects such as the hit “Encantadia” franchise, “The Missing Husband,” and “Voltes V: Legacy,” Direk Mark is also known for his directorial work in various films such as “Moments of Love,” “Eternity,” “Till I Met You,” and “Voltes V: Legacy (The Cinematic Experience),” among others.

Also part of the cast are Bruce Roeland, Haley Dizon, Kim Perez, Lienel Navidad, Camille Patricia Guzman.

Halika, laro tayo! (Come, let’s play!)

Catch “Playtime” in cinemas nationwide beginning June 12. PR