Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo share their journey together in “Wicked”

Grande put in the work to train for a role that she’s possibly been preparing for a decade. “I had been chasing producer Marc Platt down for about ten years, wondering when this movie was going to happen and when I would have the opportunity to audition,” Grande says. “When I finally found out about the audition, I started training every day with my vocal coach Eric Vetro and my acting coach Nancy Banks. I had to retrain my voice to sing more classically and operatically, which is my range but a style I hadn’t done since I was much younger. It takes the chords a while to reacclimate, like any other muscle, which requires a lot of training.”

Meanwhile, director Chu has found the perfect Elphaba, a character who has been an outcast, whose pain has hardened her but has not touched her compassionate heart, in Oscar nominee and Grammy, Emmy and Tony winner, Cynthia Erivo. “To have Cynthia Erivo, a woman of color, play a woman who is green makes all the world of difference,” Chu says. “When she sang ‘Defying Gravity,’ she blew the roof off. We were stunned. As soon as Cynthia left the room, we said, ‘our search is finally done.’”

Cynthia Erivo also put in months of training for her role, so that she can harness the power needed for belting out Elphaba’s lyrics. She often found joy in the work, saying, “I hope that this joy keeps growing. I hope we find something to spark joy in every day. This was a long process, and I knew that it would get hard sometimes. But I knew, even on those days, that we would find something that makes us love and reconnect to what brought us here.”

At the end of the journey, Grande and Erivo honored each other and their roles by immortalizing it with tattoos. “We got tattoos together,” Grande says. “I got an ‘E’ for Elphaba in a heart on the back of my leg and she had a little ‘G’ for Glinda on the back of hers.” Erivo says that their bond is anchored by a sense of joyful exploration. “I hope that we don’t lose our love of play,” Erivo says. “That’s something that I really enjoyed—this need to keep wanting to learn and discover. Ariana and I used that to make these beings as humane and full as possible. When we worked together, something special happened.”

