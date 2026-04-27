A new chapter in the musical legacy of Attack on Titan begins with Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis, the first-ever officially licensed orchestral concert. Filipino fans of the acclaimed anime will get to experience this full-scale concert experience on August 28-29, 2027, at The Theatre at Solaire, presented by Film Concerts PH.
Featuring brand-new symphonic arrangements curated by original composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, the concert is performed live by a combined ensemble of more than 100 musicians and singers from the Filharmonika Orchestra and the Philippine Madrigal Singers, accompanied by HD large-screen projections from the TV series.
The music of Attack on Titan was always meant to feel as immense as the world it inhabits. These symphonic arrangements unleash the full dramatic impact of the series’ iconic themes: tension, urgency, melancholy, and catharsis.
Building on the global success of Attack on Titan: Beyond the Walls – World Tour, which was centered on a rock-orchestra format and faithful reproduction of the original score, this new concert presents the music through an orchestra-first, concert hall-focused approach.
Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis will make its world premiere with two performances at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, 2026, followed by its Asian premiere at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong on November 1, 2026, and its American premiere at New York’s Carnegie Hall on January 10, 2027. The production will then embark on a global tour spanning multiple continents.
Film Concerts PH community members can enjoy exclusive pre-sale discounts on tickets. During this pre-sale, Tier A and B tickets will be available at 10% off, while Tier C tickets will receive a 7% discount. Sign up now at to receive the pre-sale link on May 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Discount is until May 3, 2026, while supplies last. Terms & conditions apply.
Public ticket sales will start on May 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM via and participating TicketWorld outlets nationwide.
“I am delighted that the music of "Attack on Titan" will be performed in full orchestral arrangements for the first time, in various concert halls around the world. I am also very happy that Nobuko Toda — a composer and orchestrator I have long hoped to collaborate with — will be handling the orchestral arrangements of my compositions for this occasion. I believe this will be a concert experience unique to this tour, allowing audiences to feel a new kind of expression and grandeur that only a full orchestra can deliver — something distinct from the original band-and-orchestra format. I myself am already filled with excitement, and I sincerely hope that as many people as possible will enjoy it.”
Hiroyuki SAWANO is a composer known for his extensive work in film and television music, while also remaining highly active in providing songs and arrangements for a wide range of artists. In spring 2014, he launched the vocal-focused project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]. In addition to his own creative work, he is also active as a producer, working with artists such as SennaRin and NAQT VANE.
Selected Works includes Solo Leveling, Fate/strange Fake, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, Promare, Attack on Titan, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Kill la Kill, Guilty Crown, Blue Exorcist, Aldnoah.Zero, The Seven Deadly Sins, Iryu: Team Medical Dragon, Maou, and more.
“I am deeply grateful that we have been given this precious opportunity, and I believe it is entirely thanks to the "Attack on Titan" fans around the world who have continued to support the work and its music. Many of the pieces I composed for this series use not only orchestral instruments but also synthesizers and guitars. I am genuinely looking forward to hearing how those tracks will sound reborn in the form of a full orchestra. For this tour, Sawano-san and I will be participating in a supervisory capacity over the music and will not be able to travel to each venue, but I am thrilled that the concerts will be held at world-class venues, including the Royal Albert Hall in London. I truly hope you will enjoy these special arrangements that can only be heard live on location!”
Yamamoto started working as a composer and arranger in 2015, in addition to producing music for video works, such as anime, dramas, and commercials. He is active in a wide range of activities, including composing and arranging music for featured artists. His main works include the soundtrack of “Attack on Titan”: The Final Season, Tougen Anki, Chained Soldier, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga/Shimane Illuminati Saga and Kingdom (3rd, 4th, and 5th series); songs for the Fate/Grand Order, THE IDOLM@STER, and PreCure series; and artists such as MUCC, Sakura Gakuin, Sayaka Sasaki, and Mai Fuchigami. PR