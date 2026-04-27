

The music of Attack on Titan was always meant to feel as immense as the world it inhabits. These symphonic arrangements unleash the full dramatic impact of the series’ iconic themes: tension, urgency, melancholy, and catharsis.

Building on the global success of Attack on Titan: Beyond the Walls – World Tour, which was centered on a rock-orchestra format and faithful reproduction of the original score, this new concert presents the music through an orchestra-first, concert hall-focused approach.

Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis will make its world premiere with two performances at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, 2026, followed by its Asian premiere at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong on November 1, 2026, and its American premiere at New York’s Carnegie Hall on January 10, 2027. The production will then embark on a global tour spanning multiple continents.

Film Concerts PH community members can enjoy exclusive pre-sale discounts on tickets. During this pre-sale, Tier A and B tickets will be available at 10% off, while Tier C tickets will receive a 7% discount. Sign up now at https://www.filmconcerts.ph/community to receive the pre-sale link on May 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Discount is until May 3, 2026, while supplies last. Terms & conditions apply.