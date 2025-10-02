BGYO powers up for 1st solo concert, new ep

BGYO members Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate are all primed to fire up the stage and showcase their growth in their first solo concert at the New Frontier Theater this October 4 (Saturday), 7pm.

“Kinakabahan kaming lima kasi first solo concert namin ito pero excited din at the same time to showcase yung natutunan namin through the years at kung sino ang BGYO ngayon,” said JL.

Ahead of their highly anticipated concert, the Filipino male group is also ready for new music with the “ Headlines ” extended play (EP), dropping on music streaming platforms on September 25 (Thursday).

The EP features the previously released title track "Headlines," the viral single “All These Ladies,” and exciting new songs “Dance With Me” and “Aloe Vera.”

“It’s very special to us because it shows how much we’ve grown and how our music evolved. Before we were trying to find our sound and we’re proud with our new releases because it just hits different,” Mikki shared.

BGYO continues to break into the global scene following their recent nomination as International Rising Artist in Brazil’s Breaktudo Awards 2025 and their performance at Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 along with international artists like Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas, and Camila Cabello.

Tickets to "BGYO: The First Solo Concert" are available via ticketnet.com.ph priced at P6,000 (SVIP), P5,000 (VIP), P3,500 (orchestra), P1,000 (loge), and P800 (balcony).

Meanwhile, pre-sale for BGYO’s official merchandise will also start on Sept. 22 (Monday) at store.abs-cbn.com . Merch that are up for grabs include shirts (P1,099), hoodie (P1,699), crossbody bag (P699), 14x14 pillow (P799), and set of photocards (P499).

Don’t miss "BGYO: The First Solo Concert" live at the New Frontier Theater this Oct. 4 and listen to their new EP “Headlines” out this Sept. 25. PR