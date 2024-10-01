BINI takes BLOOMs to their quest to stardom in iWantTFC

Follow the rise of BINI, from their aspirations in the music scene to becoming the beloved Nation's Girl Group, in the first chapter of their highly anticipated docuseries entitled "Born to Win," streaming for free and on-demand on iWantTFC starting September 26 (Thursday).

Co-produced alongside ABS-CBN News and premier talent agency Star Magic, this iWantTFC Original Docuseries is a three-part feature that takes BLOOMs into the group’s journey to stardom while presenting never-before-seen footage during their preparations for their first major concert "BINIverse."